Man United XI vs Leeds: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League today

Paul Pogba is likely to start for Manchester United today alongside Bruno Fernandes as the two look to replicate the kind of performance they produced during the reverse fixture back in August.

No matter the defensive concerns, the pair combined well and could take advantage of a leaky Leeds backline.

Ralf Rangnick has confirmed Raphael Varane will be available for selection again as Manchester United travel to bitter rivals Leeds on Sunday.

The defender was withdrawn from the squad at late notice ahead of the midweek win over Brighton at Old Trafford and could come back into the side in place of Victor Lindelof.

Eric Bailly may be included in the squad to some degree at least and Nemanja Matic is fit again, although Edinson Cavani continues to miss out.

Rangnick also moved to dispel any suggestion Cristiano Ronaldo could replace Harry Maguire as club captain despite media reports claiming there was a dressing room divide.

Ronaldo, Maguire and Marcus Rashford have all spoken out against such reports in recent days as United look to build on their midweek win.

Moving into the top four again, United will know whether or not they remain in fourth spot given closest rivals West Ham play on Saturday lunchtime.

Man United predicted XI (4-3-3): De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Pogba, Sancho, Ronaldo, Fernandes

Injured: Cavani (groin)

Date and time: Sunday February 20 at 2pm GMT

Venue: Elland Road