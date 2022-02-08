Man United XI vs Burnley: No Ronaldo - Starting lineup, team news, latest for Premier League match today

Manchester United have left Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench for their clash against Burnley in the Premier League tonight.

The striker will not start for Ralf Rangnick’s side, with the interim boss selecting Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani up front instead.

Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho are both fit and start having recovered from knocks, while Jesse Lingard returns to the squad after missing the Middlesbrough defeat.

Rangnick also have Raphael Varane available, despite fears that the Frenchman may miss out with injury.

David De Gea comes back into the team in goal after being rested in the FA Cup.

Victor Lindelof was ill last week and Eric Bailly returned from the Africa Cup of Nations with a swollen ankle. Bailly is not in the squad at all, but Lindelof makes the bench.

Cavani did not feature against Middlesbrough after being given extra time off following international duty with Uruguay, while Lingard was left out after being denied a deadline-day move away from Old Trafford. Both return at Turf Moor, with Lingard on the bench.

"They are both available and will both be part of the squad for tomorrow’s game at Burnley," said Rangnick in the build-up.

"Both are top professionals, both have been training well."

United have suspended Mason Greenwood and said he will not return to training or play matches “until further notice”.

Man United starting XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Pogba, Rashford, Fernandes, Sancho, Cavani

Subs: Henderson, Jones, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka, Lingard, Mata, Matic, Elanga, Ronaldo