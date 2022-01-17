Man United XI vs Brentford: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury and Covid latest for Premier League

Ralf Rangnick could continue with his new 4-3-3 formation for Manchester United’s trip to Brentford on Wednesday.

The Red Devils switched systems for the 2-2 draw at Aston Villa amid the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo due to injury.

The Portuguese veteran should shake off a hip issue in time for the game in West London, having stopped off in Switzerland on Monday to accept a Special Award at Fifa’s The Best ceremony.

Marcus Rashford (thigh) is targeting a return while Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay are back from one-game bans.

Eric Bailly (AFCON) and Paul Pogba (hip) are both out with Aaron Wan-Bissaka (illness) a doubt. Rangnick will update fans on Tuesday with his press conference scheduled for 12.30pm GMT.

Anthony Martial was said by the interim manager to have refused to travel to the Villa draw following a knee injury - something the striker has publicly denied.

Victory for United will propel them as high as fifth in the Premier League table after only one win in their last four league games.

Predicted Man United XI: De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Shaw; Matic, Fernandes, Fred; Greenwood, Rashford, Ronaldo.