Man United winger impressed with European giants after talks start over summer move

Manchester United are expected to be busy in the summer transfer window and they will be making new additions to the squad in almost all the positions.

Apart from bringing fresh faces to the club, selling the deadwood is more important to free up the wage bill and generate funds for the transfer business.

One player who is definitely heading out of the club this summer, more so after manager Erik ten Hag’s future is sorted at Old Trafford, is winger Jadon Sancho.

According to TBR Football, Man United have held talks with Borussia Dortmund and Juventus regarding the transfer of the English winger.

Sancho spent the second half of last season on loan away at Dortmund, where he regained his form and helped the club reach the Champions League final.

After setting a £40m price tag for the winger, the Red Devils are ready to cash in on him and they are in talks with the two clubs to sort out his future.

Jadon Sancho is edging closer to Man United exit.

Despite having history at the German Bundesliga club, it is currently Juventus who are leading the race to sign Sancho.

Due to his price tag, a permanent transfer away from the club is looking highly unlikely and now the Red Devils have made peace with the fact that they might have to agree to a loan move.

Sancho wants to return to Dortmund, where he has enjoyed his football and always performed well. However, it is Juventus who are leading the race after impressing the player with their plans.

Juventus can win the race to sign Man United star

The Old Lady have explained to the player how he would fit into their plans and how new manager Thiago Motta is going to use him, winning over the player’s heart.

With Man United hoping to avoid Sancho and ten Hag meeting on the training ground again after their public feud last year, a move for the winger can take place soon.

The club would prefer a permanent solution but as things stand, a loan move is looking more likely.

