Man United vs West Ham: Carabao Cup prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Just three days after their dramatic Premier League encounter, Manchester United and West Ham meet again tonight in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Man United left the London Stadium with a 2-1 victory on Sunday but the scoreline only told half of the story as David De Gea’s stoppage time penalty save from Mark Noble - who’d been brought on specifically to take the spot-kick - denied the Hammers what would have been a deserved point.

In the end, it was Jesse Lingard, who excelled on loan at West Ham last season, who came back to haunt David Moyes’ side with a terrific winning goal off the substitutes’ bench.

A tilt at the Premier League title is the priority for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season but the Norwegian knows silverware of any colour would be a significant boost for his reign, having so far come up short, including in the final of last season’s Europa League.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Man United vs West Ham is scheduled for a 7:45pm BST kick-off on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

Where to watch Man United vs West Ham

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Football and Main Event.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Sky Go.

Man United vs West Ham team news

Given they both started Sunday’s game on the bench, both Jesse Lingard and Mark Noble could well start for their respective sides, while Cristiano Ronaldo will surely be rested, having started every game since his return to Old Trafford.

David Moyes is already facing a balancing act as his side play in the Europa League this season and having fielded a strong lineup as they began their campaign with victory at Dinamo Zagreb last week, this may well be seen as an expendable competition, allowing the Scot more licence to rotate.

Man United vs West Ham prediction

West Ham’s squad depth is likely to be tested throughout this season and in comparison to the Premier League and their European exploits, the Carabao Cup is likely to be of little priority.

Man United 3-0 West Ham

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Man United wins: 70

Draws: 32

West Ham wins: 45

Betting odds and tips

Man United to win: 1/2

Draw: 10/3

West Ham to win: 6/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

