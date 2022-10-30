Man United vs West Ham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Manchester United vs West Ham LIVE!

Erik ten Hag can take his team above Chelsea and into fifth with victory over the Hammers this afternoon, which would be a season-high placing for United having overcome a poor start. West Ham have also improved after a poor start of their own this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in contention and scored his first Old Trafford goal of the season in midweek in the Europa League, so will be pushing to start alongside Marcus Rashford. Harry Maguire is also back in the frame following injury.

It’s less good news for West Ham, who are sweating over the fitness of star man Jarrod Bowen. Lucas Paqueta, Craig Dawson and Maxwel Cornet are still out for the visitors. You can follow the game LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog below, featuring expert insight and analysis from sports correspondent Malik Ouzia from Old Trafford.

Man Utd vs West Ham highlights

Kick off: 4.15pm, Old Trafford

How to watch: Sky Sports

Man Utd team news: Martial out

West Ham team news

Score prediction

Martial still out

14:29 , Alex Young

Erik ten Hag will be without Anthony Martial once again as he continues his slow recovery from a back injury.

Donny van de Beek and Harry Maguire returned in the week, leaving Raphael Varane and Aaron Wan-Bissaka as the remaining absentees.

14:19 , Alex Young

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League with coverage starting at 3pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app.

Hello!

14:16 , Alex Young

Hello and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Manchester United and West Ham.

Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 4.15pm BST.

Stick with us for all the build-up, action and reaction.