Man United XI vs Villarreal: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Michael Carrick today

Michael Carrick will be in charge of Manchester United for this evening’s big Champions League tie against Villarreal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer worked closely with the former midfielder since his arrival, Carrick having joined the backroom staff under Jose Mourinho in the summer of 2018.

Speaking to the media on Monday, the 40-year-old told fans not to expect a revolutionary transition away from how Solskjaer had set the side up, as he kept his selection cards close to his chest. He said: "We will have to wait and see really.

"I worked with Ole closely, we have similar beliefs as a coach and manager. I have my own personality but it is very similar because that is why we worked together. I'm not giving my plans away but I am very clear in my own mind."

Therefore a continuation of the 4-2-3-1 system appears the most likely route Carrick will go down, with a number of first-teamers looking over their shoulder following the 4-1 hammering at Watford.

Victor Lindelof, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo are all vulnerable to the chop, while Luke Shaw will probably be rested after suffering another concussion problem on Saturday.

Alex Telles should therefore slot in at left-back while Anthony Martial, Dean Henderson, Jesse Lingard, Donny van de Beek and Eric Bailly push for recalls. Raphael Varane (thigh), Edinson Cavani (tendon), Paul Pogba (thigh) and Mason Greenwood (Covid-19) are all set to miss out.

Predicted Man United XI: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Telles; Matic, Fernandes; Sancho, Lingard, Rashford; Ronaldo.

