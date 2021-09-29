Man United vs Villarreal LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

(Getty Images)

Manchester United vs Villarreal - LIVE!

Man United need to get their Champions League group stage campaign back on track as they welcome Villarreal to Old Trafford this evening.

United suffered a surprise defeat away to Swiss side Young Boys in their Group F opener as Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s red card and Jesse Lingard’s late errort proved costly.

Tonight they go in search of their first points of the campaign and, also, revenge for last season’s Europe League final defeat to the Spaniards.

Unai Emery’s side claimed a famous victory after a mammoth penalty shootout in Gdansk, a success which saw them qualify directly for this year’s Champions League group stage as a top seed.

That quirk of the system looked to have actually played in United’s favour when it came to the draw as, despite only being ranked as a second seed, they avoided potential clashes with many of Europe’s big guns. However, failure to win tonight will see any presumptions about being handed an easier group well and truly cast aside.

Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s blog below...

Read More

Man United vs Villarreal: How can I watch Champions League game on TV?

Juventus vs Chelsea: Champions League - LIVE!

Champions League: Latest group standings and results after matchday 2

Key Points

Kick-off: 8pm, Old Trafford

TV channel: BT Sport 3

Team news: Sancho, Ronaldo start

Prediction: Man United 2-1 Villarreal

20:20 , Malik Ouzia

17 mins: Another huge save from De Gea to bail out Dalot, who, honestly, cannot be far from being dragged here, regardless of who United have on the bench.

This time Danjuma is allowed to get a cross in far too easily and Paco Alcacer is thwarted by the goalkeeper’s reflexes.

20:16 , Malik Ouzia

14 mins: That’s a real waste. Moreno does a Dalot impression and runs off into the middle of the park for no apparent reason to leave Fernandes in acres of space but Varane overhits the pass straight out for a goal-kick.

20:12 , Malik Ouzia

10 mins: Great save!

Story continues

Dalot is having a nightmare of a start as he overcommits to Moreno’s decoy run on the overlap to leave Danjuma space to fire at the far corner but De Gea gets a terrific, strong palm to it.

20:10 , Malik Ouzia

8 mins: Ronaldo’s first opportunity of the night. Telles delivers an outswinging corner and the Portuguese is up best but can’t keep his header down.

20:09 , Malik Ouzia

7 mins: What a chance for the visitors. Dalot is caught high up the pitch and Danjuma romps into the space to latch onto a ball over the top, only to then steer his effort straight at De Gea.

20:07 , Malik Ouzia

6 mins: United have set up with a very attacking shape here - McTominay is pretty much holding the fort on his own in midfield, with Fernandes and Pogba advanced on either side of him.

20:04 , Malik Ouzia

2 mins: Bright start from United. Ronaldo has it on the edge of the box and should probably slide Sancho in but instead lays back to Fernandes, who curls an effort over the bar from range.

KICK-OFF!

20:01 , Malik Ouzia

We are underway...

19:59 , Malik Ouzia

The teams are out at Old Trafford. Almost showtime.

19:56 , Malik Ouzia

Right then, five minutes to go until kick-off. In the early game in this group, Atalanta have beaten Young Boys 1-0 to go top of the standings.

19:53 , Malik Ouzia

Solskjaer was also asked who would be stepping up to take a penalty if United are awarded one tonight.

“Let’s see,” was his answer. Surely, it’ll be Cristiano Ronaldo...

Solskjaer has been discussing his team selection tonight...

19:46 , Malik Ouzia

On the enforced changes: “Alex and Diogo have been waiting for their chance and they’ve got it now. That’s what they train for so they’re ready. We’ve got Victor and Varane so that back four should be alright.”

On Shaw: “He’s not trained since Saturday, let’s see how long this will take.”

On Varane: “He’s been absolutely impressive since he’s come here, he’s taken to the group, he’s been authoritative and calm.”

Here’s a reminder of what happened last time these sides met...

19:34 , Malik Ouzia

Ronaldo to break appearance record

19:23 , Malik Ouzia

It’s an historic night for Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League, as they always seem to be.

The Portuguese equalled Iker Casillas’ all-time appearance record in the competition against Young Boys earlier this month and tonight he makes his 178th Champions League appearance to surpass his old teammate.

🔴 Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League 🔜#UCL pic.twitter.com/gjmAaKoVNI — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 29, 2021

19:03 , Malik Ouzia

So, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes four changes to the side that started the 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday, three of them enforced and in the backline.

Alex Telles, Diogo Dalot and Victor Lindelof come in for Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The only unenforced change sees Fred drop out for Jadon Sancho, so you presume Paul Pogba will drop back into midfield.

Villarreal team news

18:56 , Malik Ouzia

Villarreal XI: Rulli, Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Moreno, Capoue, Trigueros, Parejo, Yéremi, Danjuma, Alcácer.

Subs: Asenjo, Gaspar, Iborra, Estupinan, Dia, Pena, Mandi, Gomez, Pedraza, Iosifov, Filip

Man United team news

18:47 , Malik Ouzia

Man United XI: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Telles, McTominay, Pogba, Fernandes, Sancho, Greenwood, Ronaldo

Subs: Heaton, Henderson, Bailly, Fred, Matic, Van de Beek, Lingard, Mata, Elanga, Cavani, Martial

18:33 , Malik Ouzia

We should start to get confirmed team news from Old Trafford in the next 15 minutes or so...

Standard Sport prediction

18:19 , Malik Ouzia

For what feels like the umpteenth time in his tenure to date, serious questions are beginning to be asked of Solskjaer once again.

The Norwegian has been criticised for offering no shortage of excuses for recent results, though he insists he is still embracing the pressure of the job.

Draw specialists Villarreal’s defence has been miserly in LaLiga so far this term, but they are struggling to score and the absence of Moreno is a huge blow.

Another low-scoring tie wouldn’t be a surprise at all, but we think United will just nick it.

Manchester United 2-1 Villarreal

Villarreal team news

18:10 , Malik Ouzia

Villarreal will be without injured key man Gerard Moreno tonight, with Dani Raba and Samuel Chukwueze also doubts and Francis Coquelin suspended after his sending off on matchday one.

However, ex-Tottenham defender Juan Foyth is fit.

Man United team news

17:58 , Malik Ouzia

Manchester United will be without captain Harry Maguire for “a few weeks” with the calf problem he sustained against Aston Villa.

Luke Shaw could feature against Villarreal after also being injured towards the end of Saturday’s loss, while Marcus Rashford could return to full training as soon as next week after undergoing shoulder surgery in the aftermath of the Euros.

Amad Diallo remains sidelined with a thigh injury and Wan-Bissaka is suspended.

How to watch

17:43 , Malik Ouzia

TV channel: The match will be televised live on BT Sport 3 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 7:15pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or BT Sport app.

Good evening!

17:34 , Malik Ouzia

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of Manchester United vs Villarreal in the Champions League.

We’ll have all the team news and build-up ahead of an 8pm kick-off at Old Trafford...