Man United vs Tottenham: Women's FA Cup final prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds

A new name will be written on the Women’s FA Cup trophy when Tottenham face Manchester United in the final at a sold-out Wembley on Sunday.

Both clubs are bidding to make history by winning a first major piece of silverware.

Spurs have been rejuvenated under their manager Robert Vilahamn, while United are back at Wembley after losing 1-0 to Chelsea in the final last year.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Man United vs Tottenham is scheduled for a 2:30pm BST kick-off time on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

Wembley Stadium in London will host.

Where to watch Man United vs Tottenham

TV channel: In the UK, Sunday’s final will be broadcast live and free-to-air on BBC One. Coverage starts at 1:50pm BST ahead of a 2:30pm kick-off.

Live stream: The BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer (both free with a subscription) will offer a live stream service for fans online.

Man United vs Tottenham team news

Jayde Riviere provided an injury boost for Manchester United over the weekend, featuring for the final 30 minutes on her return to the squad.

Gabby George and Emma Watson are long-term absentees, but there are not believed to be any fresh injury concerns.

Grace Clinton is ineligible for Tottenham against her parent club, but Celin Bizet is available again after made her return from an ankle injury last time out against Everton. She played 12 minutes off the bench, and will be pushing to be involved from the start at Wembley.

Martha Thomas and Drew Spence are fit again too, while Spurs hope to have Amy James-Turner back after she missed the trip to Everton with a “small issue”.

Celin Bizet is fit again and should feature for Tottenham (Getty Images)

Man United vs Tottenham prediction

Spurs come into this final on a seven-match unbeaten run and can take confidence from their trip to face United a couple of weeks ago, when they were denied victory only by a 92nd-minute equaliser from Maya Le Tissier.

United have had a fairly frustrating season, unable to kick on from last term’s impressive WSL showing, but they have a chance to end it on a hugely positive note.

It promises to be a tight final, but United’s experience of playing in this match could 12 months ago could give them the edge.

Man United to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Man United wins: 10

Draws: 2

Tottenham wins: 0

Man United vs Tottenham latest odds

Man United to lift the trophy: 3/10

Tottenham to lift the trophy: 5/2

