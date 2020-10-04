Man United vs Tottenham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Manchester United host Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday ahead of another international break.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side beat Brighton twice in the past week, once in the league and once in the EFL Cup, but this will be the biggest test his side have faced this season.

Spurs have had a very busy start to 2020/21 and, after a contentious late draw with Newcastle last weekend, have since beaten Chelsea on penalties in the cup and hammered Maccabi Haifa in the Europa League.

They have won, drawn and lost their three games in the league so far and Jose Mourinho will hope he can produce another solid outing against his former club.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is it?

The match kicks off at 4:30pm at Old Trafford on 4 October.

How can I watch?

The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Ultra HD. Subscribers can also stream the game on the Sky Go app.

What is the team news?

Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes have slight knocks but could feature here. Phil Jones is still out and there’s a decision for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to take over Eric Bailly or Victor Lindelof in defence.

Spurs will not hand a debut to new striker Carlos Vinicius or Gareth Bale, but Sergio Reguilon could make his first league start. Giovanni Lo Celso is a doubt, as is Son Heung-min.

Predicted line-ups

United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Pogba, Matic; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial.

Spurs: Lloris; Doherty, Dier, Alderweireld, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Winks; Moura, Lo Celso, Bergwijn; Kane.

Odds

United - 66/67

Draw - 14/5

Spurs - 3/1

Prediction

Both teams need a positive result for different reasons and it could feasibly be a tight encounter with clinical finishing the difference. If that’s the case, United will feel they have more players who can contribute in that regard, so they could edge it. Man United 2-1 Spurs

