Man United vs Tottenham predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Manchester United host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday as Jose Mourinho heads back to one of his former sides.

Both teams are aiming for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season and will need to show more consistency in 2020/21 than they did last year.

Sergio Reguilon could make his league debut for Spurs against the side who were also interested in signing him, but Gareth Bale is still unlikely to feature.

Both teams came through their EFL Cup ties in midweek to progress to the quarter-finals.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is it?

The match kicks off at 4:30pm at Old Trafford on 4 October.

How can I watch?

The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Ultra HD. Subscribers can also stream the game on the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes have slight knocks but could feature here. Phil Jones is still out and there’s a decision for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to take over Eric Bailly or Victor Lindelof in defence.

Spurs will not hand a debut to new striker Carlos Vinicius or Gareth Bale, but Sergio Reguilon could make his first league start. Giovanni Lo Celso is a doubt, as is Son Heung-min.

Predicted line-ups

United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Pogba, Matic; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial.

Spurs: Lloris; Doherty, Dier, Alderweireld, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Winks; Moura, Lo Celso, Bergwijn; Kane.

Odds

United - 66/67

Draw - 14/5

Spurs - 3/1

Prediction

Both teams need a positive result for different reasons and it could feasibly be a tight encounter with clinical finishing the difference. If that’s the case, United will feel they have more players who can contribute in that regard, so they could edge it. Man United 2-1 Spurs

