Man United vs Southampton: Prediction, kick off time, team news, TV, live stream and h2h for Premier League

Manchester United face Southampton in the lunchtime kick-off at Old Trafford today looking to climb back into the top four as the race for the Champions League hots up.

United slipped to sixth after their 1-1 draw at Burnley in midweek as West Ham and Arsenal took advantage to move above them.

Another wasteful display and familiar failings in the Burnley draw underlined the scale of the task awaiting the next United manager.

For now though, getting results is the demand for Rangnick.

That will not be easy against a Southampton side fresh from a stunning 3-2 win at Tottenham and up to 10th following their good run under Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Manchester United vs Southampton is scheduled for a 12:30pm GMT kick-off today, Saturday, February 12, 2022.

The match will be held at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Where to watch Man United vs Southampton

TV channel: Today’s game will be broadcast on BT Sport 1. Coverage begins at 11.30am GMT.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the game through either their website or the BT Sport App.

Man United vs Southampton team news

United could welcome Alex Telles back into the fold after his recent absence due to Covid. Telles has not featured since the 1-0 win over West Ham on January 22 but has returned to training following two weeks on the sidelines.

United are still missing Fred who remains sidelined due to Covid. Eric Bailly is still out with an ankle problem, while Nemanja Matic has a shin issue and is unlikely to be involved.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to start after being dropped to the bench at Burnley.

For Southampton, Tino Livramento was rested in midweek after his recent return from a knee problem but he is likely to play at Old Trafford. Nathan Redmond remains sidelined by an ankle injury.

Man United vs Southampton prediction

Tottenham could not handle the Southampton press on Wednesday night and the Saints will fancy their chances of causing United real problems in this one.

United cannot scarcely afford any more slip-ups and they need their big players to step up.

Man United 1-1 Southampton

Head to head (h2h) history and results

(Premier League only)

Manchester United wins: 28

Draws: 10

Southampton wins: 7