Man United 1-0 Southampton LIVE! Sancho goal - Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates

Man United vs Southampton LIVE!

Ralf Rangnick’s side are in real need of a win this afternoon when they welcome Southampton to Old Trafford this afternoon.

United have been dominant for large periods of their last two matches but paid the price for not taking their chances. They were knocked out of the FA Cup by Middlesbrough, before being held to a frustrating draw against Burnley during the week.

Those two points dropped at Turf Moor have frustrated United’s top four hopes, and they need to get back to winning ways quickly. Rangnick has called on his frontline to improve in front of goal.

United face a Southampton side full of confidence, after their 3-2 win away to Tottenham. That was the Saints’ first Premier League match since drawing to Man City before the winter break, and those two results show the challenge facing the home side at Old Trafford.

Man United vs Southampton latest news

GOAL! Sancho scores first league goal at Old Trafford

How to watch: BT Sport

Man United team news

Southampton team news

Standard Sport prediction

13:11 , Malik Ouzia

40 mins: The fizz has just gone out of United’s play here, which will be a worry given it’s not exactly the first time they’ve let a team back into a game having seemingly been in control.

13:08 , Malik Ouzia

37 mins: Saints are growing here and not for the first time it’s a ball flashing across the face of the United goal. This time it’s Walker-Peters with the cross and Broja actually would’ve been offside had he managed to get on the end of it, but the warning signs are there.

13:06 , Malik Ouzia

34 mins: That’s not far away. Good football as Armstrong and Romeu exchange passes on the edge of the box and the former tries to catch De Gea out at the near-post but fires a yard or two wide.

13:02 , Malik Ouzia

31 mins: Scott McTominay is the second Man United player in the book as he catches Mohamed Elyounoussi, who has stayed down needing treatment.

12:59 , Malik Ouzia

28 mins: All United in terms of possession but having been pegged back by Burnley here in midweek, no doubt Ralf Rangnick will be keen to see his side kick on and keep up their intensity.

Here’s how Jadon Sancho opened the scoring...

12:57 , Malik Ouzia

GOAL! Man United 1-0 Southampton | Jadon Sancho 21'

12:52 , Malik Ouzia

Brilliant!

Oh, this is vintage stuff. Bruno Fernandes makes it with a brilliant ball from deep that sets Rashford away in behind. This time he makes full use of the support in the middle as he lays on a plate for Sancho stealing in at the back post.

A first Old Trafford league goal for the Englishman, who has been excellent so far.

12:47 , Malik Ouzia

15 mins: Paul Pogba’s just a ridiculously talented player, isn’t he? A sumptuous flick of his leg sends a magical ball out to Rashford off the outside of his boot. Glorious.

Rashford, by the way, is in the book for a late one on Perraud.

12:41 , Malik Ouzia

10 mins: It’s end to end stuff!

Sancho again tears up the other end of the pitch and has Ronaldo and Rashford for support. He goes on his own, sliding past Bednarek, but Forster spreads himself to make a superb block with his boot.

12:41 , Malik Ouzia

9 mins: How has this stayed out?!

Walker-Peters steers across the face of goal and Che Adams looks to have a tap-in but he slips and ends up trying to engineer a header off the floor and can’t.

12:38 , Malik Ouzia

7 mins: Off the line!

Brilliant from United on the counter-attack as Sancho slides Ronaldo in behind. The Portuguese rounds the ‘keeper but his finish is cleared by the covering Perraud. Needed to leather it there, Ronaldo.

12:35 , Malik Ouzia

4 mins: Nice feet in the middle of the park from Pogba to get United away on the attack. It’s worked wide to Rashford, who tries to pick out Ronaldo at the far post but in the end his cross turns into a shot that whistles a few yards wide.

12:34 , Malik Ouzia

3 mins: He looks a player doesn’t he, young Broja?

He rinses first Maguire and then Varane before firing a low delivery across the face of goal but there’s no one to get on the end of it. Bright start from the visitors.

KICK-OFF!

12:31 , Malik Ouzia

We are underway at Old Trafford...

12:27 , Malik Ouzia

Right then, the teams are on their way out at Old Trafford. Can Man United take advantage of playing first to put a bit of pressure on their top four rivals?

Ten minutes to go...

12:19 , Malik Ouzia

Rangnick: We don’t score enough goals

12:09 , Malik Ouzia

All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo as he returns to the starting lineup, with Ralf Rangnick urging his forwards to discover a bit of scoring form.

“It’s not only about Cristiano Ronaldo,” Rangnick said yesterday. “He should score more goals, it’s obvious, but this is not only an issue with Cristiano.

“It’s an issue with the other players, especially the offensive players. We don’t score enough goals, if you bear in mind how many chances we create, and this is also something that needs to get better in the next couple of weeks.

“At Burnley, in 70 of those 90 minutes, it was very, very, very close to the game plan we spoke before the game and now it’s about rewarding ourselves and also getting the results we deserve.”

Saints unchanged

11:55 , Malik Ouzia

As for Southampton, no surprises that Ralph Hassenhutl has stuck with the same XI that started the superb comeback win over Tottenham in midweek.

Can they notch up another landmark three points on the road?

Ronaldo returns

11:41 , Malik Ouzia

So, as expected, Cristiano Ronaldo returns to the Manchester United starting lineup in the only change to the side that started the midweek draw with Burnley.

Edinson Cavani makes way, while Alex Telles is back on the bench after his Covid absence but Fred remains out.

Southampton team news

11:34 , Malik Ouzia

Southampton XI: Forster, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud, S. Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Elyounoussi, Broja, Adams.

Subs: Stephens, Long, A. Armstrong, Caballero, Djenepo, Smallbone, Livramento, Diallo, Valery.

Man United team news

11:32 , Malik Ouzia

Man United XI: De Gea, Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Shaw, McTominay, Pogba, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford, Ronaldo

Subs: Henderson, Telles, Jones, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka, Hannibal, Lingard, Mata, Elanga

11:25 , Malik Ouzia

We’ll have all the confirmed team news in five minutes’ time...

The stage is set...

11:11 , Malik Ouzia

10:57 , Giuseppe Muro

United are looking to climb back into the top four as the race for the Champions League hots up.

They dropped to sixth after their 1-1 draw at Burnley in midweek as West Ham and Arsenal took advantage of that slip-up to move above them.

Another wasteful display and familiar failings in the Burnley draw underlined the scale of the task awaiting the next United manager. For now though, getting results is the demand for Rangnick.

That will not be easy against a Southampton side fresh from a stunning 3-2 win at Tottenham and up to 10th following their good run under Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Head-to-head results

10:52 , Giuseppe Muro

(Premier League only)

Manchester United wins: 28

Draws: 10

Southampton wins: 7

Prediction

10:40 , Giuseppe Muro

Tottenham could not handle the Southampton press on Wednesday night and the Saints will fancy their chances of causing United real problems in this one.

United cannot scarcely afford any more slip-ups and they need their big players to step up.

Man United 1-1 Southampton

Early Southampton team news

10:33 , Giuseppe Muro

Tino Livramento was rested in the midweek win at Tottenham after his recent return from a knee problem but he is likely to play at Old Trafford.

Nathan Redmond remains sidelined by an ankle injury.

Early United team news

10:28 , Giuseppe Muro

United could welcome Alex Telles back into the fold after his recent absence due to Covid. Telles has not featured since the 1-0 win over West Ham on January 22 but has returned to training following two weeks on the sidelines.

United are still missing Fred who remains sidelined due to Covid. Eric Bailly is still out with an ankle problem, while Nemanja Matic has a shin issue and is unlikely to be involved.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to start after being dropped to the bench at Burnley.

How to watch

10:22 , Giuseppe Muro

TV channel: Today’s game will be broadcast on BT Sport 1. Coverage begins at 11.30am GMT.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the game through either their website or the BT Sport App.

10:21 , Giuseppe Muro

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of this afternoon’s Premier League fixture between Manchester United and Southampton.

We’ll have all the team news and build-up ahead of a 12:30pm kick-off at Old Trafford...