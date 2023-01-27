Manchester United vs Reading: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds - FA Cup

Manchester United face familiar FA Cup foes Reading in the fourth round this weekend.

It will be the fourth meeting between the two sides in the competition since 2013, all of which have taken place at Old Trafford, and Reading fans will not be relishing another trip to Manchester.

Erik ten Hag’s side are on a ten-match winning streak across all competitions on home soil, with Marcus Rashford in particular hitting top gear as he and his team-mates impress on all fronts.

Reading come into this match off the back of a heavy defeat to Stoke last time out, one that leaves them 14th in the Championship table. They are, however, just five points off the play-off places.

Here are all the details...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Man United vs Reading is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

The match will take place at Old Trafford.

Where to watch Man United vs Reading

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live on ITV4. Coverage gets underway at 7:15pm GMT.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the ITVX app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Man United vs Reading team news

Harry Maguire could be given a rare start, after serving a suspension in midweek, though Luke Shaw is a doubt as he continues to battle an illness and Diogo Dalot could miss out again.

Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial could make their returns, while Jack Butland will be hoping to be given a debut in goal should Ten Hag opt to rest David de Gea. The United boss, meanwhile, has played down any suggestion of Rashford carrying a knock.

Jack Butland could make his Manchester United debut (PA)

For the visitors, Andy Carroll is set to miss out with an ankle injury, while Sam Hutchinson and Liam Moore remain unavailable.

Young full-back Kelvin Abrefa, who has not played since scoring in the third-round win over Watford, could be involved in some capacity.

Man United vs Reading prediction

Man United look too strong for most teams right now, particularly at Old Trafford where they continue to be in imperious form.

It looks set to be another comfortable night on home soil for Ten Hag’s side, against a Reading side who have won just one of their last ten games on the road.

Man United to win, 3-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Man United’s sole loss to Reading came in 1927.

Man United wins: 14

Draws: 7

Reading wins: 1

Man United vs Reading match odds

Man United to win: 1/8

Draw: 15/2

Reading to win: 16/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).