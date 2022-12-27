Man United vs Nottingham Forest LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest – LIVE!

Manchester United return to Premier League duty after the World Cup break with what looks like a favourable home meeting with Nottingham Forest. While it seems a long time ago now, Erik ten Hag’s finished the first run of the season in good form and sit only four points off the Champions League spots, with a game in hand on fourth-placed Tottenham.

A win would really ramp up the pressure on Spurs, though Forest aren’t to be taken lightly. Their return to the top flight might have proven difficult so far but Steve Cooper’s side have picked up four points from their last two League outings and have already shocked Liverpool, though admittedly from home.

At last, the Premier League is back and both United and Forest have pressing concerns, hopefully making for an entertaining game. Follow all of the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Patrice Evra watch

19:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

The former United defender turned pundit, noted for his antics, is now drinking the rain at Old Trafford...

Why isn’t Harry Maguire starting against Nottingham Forest?

19:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

According to Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, the England international picked up a virus while away on World Cup duty and is not yet considered fit enough to start.

(Getty Images)

Scott McTominay and Victor Lindelof absence explained

19:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

According to Erik ten Hag, the pair are struggling with illness.

Manchester United unlikely to make a big January move

19:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

Despite missing out on Cody Gakpo, Manchester United aren’t thought to be likely to make a big January move.

Indeed, The Guardian claim United do not have the funds available to land a huge transfer and will instead focus on loan signings.

(Getty Images)

Raphael Varane back!

19:07 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Frenchman played in the World Cup final only 9 days ago but is back on club duty, with Harry Maguire on the bench.

Confirmed Nottingham Forest lineup

19:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Introducing your #NFFC side for tonight's clash at Old Trafford. 👊 pic.twitter.com/oO0m8m4S1C — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) December 27, 2022

Confirmed Man United lineup

19:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester United plotting move for Jordan Pickford?

18:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

David De Gea’s long-term future isn’t clear, with the Spanish international currently out of contract in the summer.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United are plotting a move for Jordan Pickford, who will be a free agent himself in 18 months.

(PA)

Erik ten Hag makes January transfer admission

18:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Manchester United manager has confirmed the club are looking for an attacking player in January, amid links with a move for Joao Felix.

“Our squad is double occupied on most positions, but not up front. We are looking for an attacking player. I won’t tell you the profile. There are options, and we are working on a few options. If it meets our financial & sporting wishes, we will strike.”

(Manchester United via Getty Images)

Patrice Evra predicts Manchester United win

18:19 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Manchester United legend told Betfair: “This is a big game. Jessie Lingard will be coming back to Old Trafford, even if he loves them he will want to hurt them in this one. It’s highly unlikely that Lisandro Martinez and Varane will be playing, they won’t be ready, so we will miss them in defence, but it’s a chance for Harry Maguire.

“It’s a difficult one to predict. I’m happy that Martial is back and getting some minutes. It will also be the first time that United will play without all the Cristiano Ronaldo saga, so there will be a release of pressure there for Ten Hag. I loved it when they asked him about it and he said that he is focused on the future.

“We need to stop talking about him now because he’s not a United player. The manager won’t have that pressure now and it’s up to the players now to show us how good they are.

“They can say "OK, we don’t need the GOAT" but now it’s time for them to prove it. Sometimes, it’s not as easy as that, with Cristiano in your team you still have that fear factor. It’s a big responsibility now for the players.

“There’s no negativity anymore and lets not create a new one. United are good at creating a new negativity about a player, Maguire if he has a bad performance for example. So, let’s stay positive. I’m going to stay positive and say that United will win.”

(Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for A)

McTominay dismisses bullying claims but sends warning to Garnacho

18:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

Scott McTominay has laughed off suggestions that he has been bullying team-mate Alejandro Garnacho.

Footage emerged on social media of the midfielder taking the teenager’s hat in training and booting it away, with some fans criticising McTominay for his treatment of the 18-year-old.

The Scotland international dismissed any such talk, though would want any of his team-mates to be open with him if they did have an issue.

“I had a lot of people saying that was bullying,” McTominay told The Athletic. “That was just a bit of a joke!

(AFP via Getty Images)

Man United handed Maguire boost as defensive selection crisis eases

17:54 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester United’s centre-back crisis looks to be easing ahead of their Premier League return against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Erik ten Hag’s fifth-placed side have been looking notably short on fit and available defenders as they resume the top-flight campaign following the World Cup with the visit of opponents battling to avoid an immediate return to the Championship, hoping to pile on the pressure in their own quest to finish in the top four.

Read the full story here!

(AFP via Getty Images)

Jesse Lingard hits out at Manchester United

17:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Nottingham Forest star will play against his former club for the first time in his career today, all being well.

Despite spending most of his adult life at Manchester United, Lingard has hit out.

‘I don’t know what the problem was, whether it was politics or whatever. I still haven’t got an answer. I’d rather that someone had told me, “This is why you’re not playing”, out of respect for me being there so long, but I never got that.

‘It was false promises. I was training hard and I was sharp, I was ready.

‘So this is a chance to say my goodbyes because I never really got that. It will be an enjoyable occasion but we want to win the game. You can’t get caught up too much in it emotionally.’

(AFP via Getty Images)

Prediction: Man United to win 3-0

17:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Forest have struggled away from home, conceding 19 to just one scored, and will likely come undone by a confident United attack, and Rashord in particular.

A 3-0 United win.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Nottingham Forest: Gibbs-White a doubt

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

For Forest, on loan goalkeeper Dean Henderson is ineligible to face his parent club.

Forest are also without Omar Richards, Giulian Biancone, Cheikhou Kouyate and Moussa Niakhate. Morgan Gibbs-White, Wayne Hennessey and Serge Aurier are doubts.

(PA)

Man United team news: Dalot and Sancho not available

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane are still missing following the World Cup and Harry Maguire was a doubt after missing the win over Burnley due to illness, though did return to training on Friday.

Diogo Dalot also missed the Burnley game through injury and Ten Hag has said he does not think Jadon Sancho will be available here.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Where to watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest

17:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live on Amazon Prime Video.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

(ES Composite)

Welcome

17:23 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest today.

Kick-off inside Old Trafford is at 8pm GMT.