Man United vs Nottingham Forest LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Jonathan Gorrie
·7 min read
(Manchester United via Getty Imag)
(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest – LIVE!

Manchester United return to Premier League duty after the World Cup break with what looks like a favourable home meeting with Nottingham Forest. While it seems a long time ago now, Erik ten Hag’s finished the first run of the season in good form and sit only four points off the Champions League spots, with a game in hand on fourth-placed Tottenham.

A win would really ramp up the pressure on Spurs, though Forest aren’t to be taken lightly. Their return to the top flight might have proven difficult so far but Steve Cooper’s side have picked up four points from their last two League outings and have already shocked Liverpool, though admittedly from home.

At last, the Premier League is back and both United and Forest have pressing concerns, hopefully making for an entertaining game. Follow all of the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Man United vs Nottingham Forest latest news

  • Confirmed Man United lineup

  • Confirmed Nottingham Forest lineup

  • Kick-off time and venue: 8pm GMT, Old Trafford

  • TV channel and live stream: Amazon Prime

  • Prediction: Routine Man United win

Manchester United FC - Nottingham Forest FC

Patrice Evra watch

19:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

The former United defender turned pundit, noted for his antics, is now drinking the rain at Old Trafford...

Why isn’t Harry Maguire starting against Nottingham Forest?

19:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

According to Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, the England international picked up a virus while away on World Cup duty and is not yet considered fit enough to start.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Scott McTominay and Victor Lindelof absence explained

19:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

According to Erik ten Hag, the pair are struggling with illness.

Manchester United unlikely to make a big January move

19:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

Despite missing out on Cody Gakpo, Manchester United aren’t thought to be likely to make a big January move.

Indeed, The Guardian claim United do not have the funds available to land a huge transfer and will instead focus on loan signings.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Raphael Varane back!

19:07 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Frenchman played in the World Cup final only 9 days ago but is back on club duty, with Harry Maguire on the bench.

Confirmed Nottingham Forest lineup

19:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Confirmed Man United lineup

19:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester United plotting move for Jordan Pickford?

18:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

David De Gea’s long-term future isn’t clear, with the Spanish international currently out of contract in the summer.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United are plotting a move for Jordan Pickford, who will be a free agent himself in 18 months.

(PA)
(PA)

Erik ten Hag makes January transfer admission

18:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Manchester United manager has confirmed the club are looking for an attacking player in January, amid links with a move for Joao Felix.

“Our squad is double occupied on most positions, but not up front. We are looking for an attacking player. I won’t tell you the profile. There are options, and we are working on a few options. If it meets our financial & sporting wishes, we will strike.”

(Manchester United via Getty Images)
(Manchester United via Getty Images)

Patrice Evra predicts Manchester United win

18:19 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Manchester United legend told Betfair: “This is a big game. Jessie Lingard will be coming back to Old Trafford, even if he loves them he will want to hurt them in this one. It’s highly unlikely that Lisandro Martinez and Varane will be playing, they won’t be ready, so we will miss them in defence, but it’s a chance for Harry Maguire.

“It’s a difficult one to predict. I’m happy that Martial is back and getting some minutes. It will also be the first time that United will play without all the Cristiano Ronaldo saga, so there will be a release of pressure there for Ten Hag. I loved it when they asked him about it and he said that he is focused on the future.

“We need to stop talking about him now because he’s not a United player. The manager won’t have that pressure now and it’s up to the players now to show us how good they are.

“They can say "OK, we don’t need the GOAT" but now it’s time for them to prove it. Sometimes, it’s not as easy as that, with Cristiano in your team you still have that fear factor. It’s a big responsibility now for the players.

“There’s no negativity anymore and lets not create a new one. United are good at creating a new negativity about a player, Maguire if he has a bad performance for example. So, let’s stay positive. I’m going to stay positive and say that United will win.”

(Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for A)
(Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for A)

McTominay dismisses bullying claims but sends warning to Garnacho

18:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

Scott McTominay has laughed off suggestions that he has been bullying team-mate Alejandro Garnacho.

Footage emerged on social media of the midfielder taking the teenager’s hat in training and booting it away, with some fans criticising McTominay for his treatment of the 18-year-old.

The Scotland international dismissed any such talk, though would want any of his team-mates to be open with him if they did have an issue.

“I had a lot of people saying that was bullying,” McTominay told The Athletic. “That was just a bit of a joke!

Read the full story here!

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Man United handed Maguire boost as defensive selection crisis eases

17:54 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester United’s centre-back crisis looks to be easing ahead of their Premier League return against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Erik ten Hag’s fifth-placed side have been looking notably short on fit and available defenders as they resume the top-flight campaign following the World Cup with the visit of opponents battling to avoid an immediate return to the Championship, hoping to pile on the pressure in their own quest to finish in the top four.

Read the full story here!

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Jesse Lingard hits out at Manchester United

17:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Nottingham Forest star will play against his former club for the first time in his career today, all being well.

Despite spending most of his adult life at Manchester United, Lingard has hit out.

‘I don’t know what the problem was, whether it was politics or whatever. I still haven’t got an answer. I’d rather that someone had told me, “This is why you’re not playing”, out of respect for me being there so long, but I never got that.

‘It was false promises. I was training hard and I was sharp, I was ready.

‘So this is a chance to say my goodbyes because I never really got that. It will be an enjoyable occasion but we want to win the game. You can’t get caught up too much in it emotionally.’

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Prediction: Man United to win 3-0

17:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Forest have struggled away from home, conceding 19 to just one scored, and will likely come undone by a confident United attack, and Rashord in particular.

A 3-0 United win.

(Action Images via Reuters)
(Action Images via Reuters)

Nottingham Forest: Gibbs-White a doubt

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

For Forest, on loan goalkeeper Dean Henderson is ineligible to face his parent club.

Forest are also without Omar Richards, Giulian Biancone, Cheikhou Kouyate and Moussa Niakhate. Morgan Gibbs-White, Wayne Hennessey and Serge Aurier are doubts.

(PA)
(PA)

Man United team news: Dalot and Sancho not available

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane are still missing following the World Cup and Harry Maguire was a doubt after missing the win over Burnley due to illness, though did return to training on Friday.

Diogo Dalot also missed the Burnley game through injury and Ten Hag has said he does not think Jadon Sancho will be available here.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Where to watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest

17:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live on Amazon Prime Video.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

(ES Composite)
(ES Composite)

Welcome

17:23 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest today.

Kick-off inside Old Trafford is at 8pm GMT.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Latest Stories

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Chargers face Colts on rebound after historically poor games

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts players spent the early part of this week revealing the unvarnished truth about their historic loss at Minnesota. They called it disappointing and embarrassing, and it's not the first time they've used those descriptions this season or even this month. Just nine days after allowing the largest comeback in NFL history and three weeks after yielding the second-highest fourth-quarter point total in league history, the Colts hope to use Monday night's prime-tim

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth

  • Bears place top CB Johnson on IR because of finger injury

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears shut down top cornerback Jaylon Johnson for the final three games, placing him on injured reserve Friday because of a ring finger injury. Johnson had been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills. He was eyeing another matchup with an elite receiver in Stefon Diggs after going against Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown last weekend. Brown had nine receptions for a career-high 181 yards, and Johnson broke up a season-h

  • Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out of Bellinger’s hands and deftly scooped up the fumble at the Minnesota 24. The Vikings went the other way for a field goal. The ball continued slipping out of the hands of Giants players in a 27-24

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • The NBA on Christmas: Things to know about the 5 matchups

    Christmas comes with traditions. Like the New York Knicks playing at Madison Square Garden. Or LeBron James lacing up his sneakers and going to work. And the defending NBA champions getting into the holiday game action. All those things are happening this year. And this holiday features a new twist: Memphis, welcome to the Christmas stage. The NBA’s Christmas quintupleheader is Sunday, with the Grizzlies and Ja Morant set to play on Dec. 25 for the first time in that franchise’s history. They ge

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Is Precious Achiuwa the answer to the Raptors' weaknesses?

    Amit Mann and C.J. Miles discuss how Precious Achiuwa can affect what ails the Raptors. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Miscues, missed chances cost Raiders in loss to Steelers

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — No miracle ending this time. Just more of the same for the Las Vegas Raiders. Essentially gifted a victory by New England last Sunday on one of the most improbable walk-off touchdowns in NFL history, the Raiders couldn't keep the momentum going in a 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night that all but eliminated them from the playoffs. Las Vegas led for more than 50 minutes but yielded down the stretch against the emotionally-charged Steelers (7-8), letting Pitt

  • Vassell, Johnson help Spurs hold on to beat Jazz, 126-122

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 points for Utah, which had won two straight. Clarkson’s 3-pointer pulled Utah within 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remainin

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Playoff hopes for Packers, Dolphins on diverging paths

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Packers, beneficiaries of results from Christmas Eve games, did their part by beating the Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday. Green Bay (7-8) overcame a 10-point second-quarter deficit, intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times and scored 16 unanswered points to close the gap on the final NFC wild-card berth. Green Bay still needs additional help to overtake Washington (7-7-1), but finished December with three consecutive wins. "I don’t think we’ve struggle

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Nurkic rallies Blazers past Hornets on Lillard's big night

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jusuf Nurkic scored 27 points, including a career-high five 3-pointers, to go with 14 rebounds and six assists as the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Charlotte Hornets 124-113 on Monday night. Jerami Grant led all scorers with 32 points for Portland. Damian Lillard had 17 points and nine assists on a night when he was honored for becoming the leading scorer in Trail Blazers history. LaMelo Ball paced the Hornets with 25 points. Portland trailed by 14 in the second quart

  • Vejmelka sharp in Coyotes' 2-1 shootout win over Kings

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves and stopped all three shots in a shootout in the Arizona Coyotes' 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Arizona’s Nick Schmaltz scored on a power play in the first period. Alex Iafallo evened it on the man advantage in the second, leaving the Coyotes tied heading into the third period for the fifth straight game. Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona's second shot in the shootout after Vejmelk stopped Gabriel Vilardi. Arizona's Clayton

  • Daulton Varsho shocked by trade but happy to be joining Blue Jays 'family'

    New Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho spoke to the media on Saturday to discuss the experience of being traded, what he feels he can bring to the team, and the important role his father has played in shaping his career.