Man United vs Middlesbrough LIVE! FA Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Man United vs Middlesbrough LIVE!

Ralf Rangnick will be hoping for a far more convincing display from his United side against Middlesbrough than they produced in the FA Cup third round against Aston Villa.

Despite beating Villa 1-0, United were second best for much of the match and fortunate to get through. It was a similar pattern against Brentford and West Ham before the recent break - tame performances but positive results.

The interim manager has regularly spoken about how important this competition is to him and looks likely to once again name a strong side.

They are, unsurprisingly, overwhelming favourites to get past Middlesbrough tonight at Old Trafford.

Chris Wilder’s side got past Mansfield in the last round, thanks to a 95th-minute goal to seal a 3-2 win, and they have lost just one of their last ten matches in all competitions.

Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below...

Kick-off: 8pm GMT, Old Trafford

How to watch: ITV 1

Man United team news: Pogba could return to side

Middlesbrough team news: Balogun in contention for first start

Prediction: Man United 3-1 Middlesbrough

How to watch Man United vs Middlesbrough

17:43 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on ITV 1 and STV 1.

Live stream: Both the BBC iPlayer and the STV Player will provide live streams.

Good evening!

17:31 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage as Man United host Middlesbrough in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Ralf Rangnick’s side are fresh off their winter break, winning three of their last four matches even if the performances were not hugely convincing.

Middlesbrough come into this evening’s match with just one defeat in their last ten games, and will fancy their chances of causing United real problems.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm GMT at Old Trafford.