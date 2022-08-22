Man United 1-0 Liverpool LIVE! Sancho goal - Premier League match stream, latest score updates today

Manchester United vs Liverpool - LIVE!

Erik ten Hag’s start to life as United manager has been a shocking reality check, but tonight the visiting Reds could make it a living nightmare should they repeat their antics of last season’s visit to Old Trafford. Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick in a 5-0 win 10 months ago, but Jurgen Klopp’s side have endured a stuttering start to the Premier League campaign.

While United are without a point, Liverpool have just two after being held by both Fulham and Crystal Palace and Salah has not looked at his livewire best and new signing Darwin Nunez impressed on his debut before getting sent off five days later. Roberto Firmino is back and comes straight into the team.

For Ten Hag, Anthony Martial has returned to training but tonight comes too soon for a start, who is sticking around this term after an impressive pre-season. However, both Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo have been dropped. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport!

Manchester United FC 1 - 0 Liverpool FC

GOAL!

20:17 , Alex Young

16min: Sancho has ice in his veins!

The coolest head in Old Trafford sends Milner to the shops with a dummy and slots past Alisson!

Fully deserved, too!

20:15 , Alex Young

14min: We haven’t seen a United performance like this in... I don’t know when.

Liverpool don’t know how to handle them!

20:12 , Alex Young

11min: It's fair to say that Alexander-Arnold has, er, not started well!

Tripped Rashford and nowhere to be seen for that Elanga chance.

POST!

20:10 , Alex Young

10min: Oh my!

Elanga simply had to score! The goal was gaping after Fernandes pokes the ball past Gomez, but he hits the far post!

20:08 , Alex Young

8min: Awful delivery, straight out of play on the far side.

20:07 , Alex Young

8min: Eriksen delivery hits the wall and spins behind for a corner...

20:07 , Alex Young

7min: Alexander-Arnold gets done by Rashford and reacts by tripped him up on the edge of the area...

20:06 , Alex Young

6min: Manchester United have come out really quick here. They are fired up, but it’s all a bit frantic.

Chance!

20:04 , Alex Young

3min: Well, half a chance.

Rashford looks to have a clear run at goal from around 35 yards out but Van Dijk eventually steps across to clear.

Kick-off!

20:03 , Alex Young

1min: We are under way!

19:56 , Alex Young

Here come the teams! We are minutes away.

Here’s Casemiro!

19:51 , Alex Young

Meanwhile, Manchester United have presented new signing Casemiro in front of fans at Old Trafford ahead of facing Liverpool in the Premier League.

The club have announced last week a deal worth an initial £60million, plus another £10m in add-ons, after reaching an agreement in principle with Real Madrid.

Casemiro completed a medical over the weekend before signing a four-year contract with the option of a further 12 months, understood to be worth around £375,000 a week.

Read more here.

19:49 , Alex Young

Liverpool fans inside Old Trafford are enjoying themselves.

They have been singing “Glazers in" and, remarkably, one set of supporters have mocked up a sign while others have made fliers with Malcolm Glazer's face on it.

Ronaldo ignores Carragher

19:41 , Alex Young

Doesn’t look like Cristiano Ronaldo was too interested in talking to Jamie Carragher!

The Liverpool man didn’t seem too bothered though.

Klopp to Sky Sports

19:36 , Alex Young

He’s in a good mood.

The team I like a lot. We have good options to change, the rest is young and exciting. We are in a good shape. Now we are here and well prepared and let's go for it. I can't wait. We have problems but we have found solutions and hopefully they work tonight. It feels extremely important because it is the start of the season and we don't want to wait until October until we are 100% in. It is very important.

19:23 , Alex Young

Meanwhile, there is quite the crowd marching towards the stadium in protest against the Glazers.

Ronaldo and Maguire are dropped

19:10 , Alex Young

So, Ten Hag makes four changes as Ronaldo, Maguire, Shaw and Fred are dropped.

In come Varane, Malacia, McTominay and Elanga.

It's three changes for Liverpool. Firmino, Henderson and Gomez for Nunez, Fabinho and Phillips.

Liverpool XI

19:04 , Alex Young

Here’s how the visitors look.

Man United XI

19:04 , Alex Young

It was mostly true! Maguire and Ronaldo are dropped.

18:55 , Alex Young

Harvey Elliott is reportedly starting from Liverpool.

Maguire and Ronaldo dropped??

18:47 , Alex Young

An early, unconfirmed team news leak has suggested Martial starts and both Ronaldo and Maguire have been dropped.

Confirmed XI to come at 7pm.

Keane on United

18:44 , Alex Young

Roy Keane, who has had a shape up at the barbers, has been speaking on Sky Sports.

They have to turn up and start better than the last couple of games. They need a huge performance and we've not seen that so far this season. They have not turned up. Defensively they are all over the place. Erik ten Hag has got to make changes. This team needs to show some sort of personality and character but they don't seem to have it in them.

Protests latest

18:40 , Alex Young

A Manchester United supporter group called ‘The 1958’ have organised tonight’s protest, which is starting at the nearby Tollgate pub and heads to the stadium from 7pm.

As many as 10,000 are expected to join.

For the love.



For the passion.



For each other.



For past generations.



For the next generation.



For our United.



Today we make it count 🇾🇪



Martial has arrived

18:22 , Alex Young

Anthony Martial is with the squad tonight, along with Ronaldo, Maguire, De Gea, Fernandes, Martinez, McTominay, Varane, Fred, Eriksen, Elanga, Malacia, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot and Heaton off the bus.

Confirmed teams to come in just under 40 minutes.

18:12 , Alex Young

I’m sure these scarves will be selling like hot cakes tonight.

Score prediction

18:00 , Alex Young

A more cautious approach with the focus on counter-attacking could suit these United players, should Ten Hag opt to be cautious and attempt to bring some solidity to the side.

Liverpool have certainly not been at their best in the opening two games, but they created plenty of chances in both matches and should get plenty of joy against a United defence that has looked incredibly vulnerable.

Liverpool to win, 3-1.

17:53 , Alex Young

Manchester United will parade Casemiro in front of fans ahead of kick-off, along with Euro 2022 heroes Mary Earps, Ella Toone and Alessia Russo.

Liverpool team news: Firmino to start

17:41 , Alex Young

Joe Gomez and Roberto Firmino are expected to start tonight.

The Brazilian forward is now fit and should slot straight into the attack against crisis-stricken rivals United, with Gomez partnering Virgil van Dijk at centre-back in the continued absence of Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate.

Elsewhere, Naby Keita has trained fully at Kirkby in recent days, having missed the start of the season due to illness and been an unused substitute against Palace amid rumours that he wants to leave Liverpool. He could join Gomez and Firmino in being drafted into Klopp’s starting XI tonight.

Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones won’t face United but are getting closer to making their respective returns, while Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Calvin Ramsay and Caoimhin Kelleher are also still sidelined.

Maguire to be dropped?

17:28 , Alex Young

Captain Harry Maguire would well miss out on a place in the starting XI tonight.

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are reportedly ahead of the club captain in Erik ten Hag’s thoughts after the 4-0 defeat to Brenftord, with Anthony Martial hopeful of starting up front.

The French forward impressed during pre-season alongside the likes of Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, only to suffer a hamstring injury on the eve of the new campaign, subsequently missing the humbling defeats by Brighton and Brentford.

Martial has joined the first-team squad in training ahead of tonight’s high-profile showdown with fierce rivals Liverpool, but centre-back Victor Lindelof remains out.

Here’s Casemiro

17:09 , Alex Young

Before we get into the team news - well, I guess this is team news - here’s a video of imminent summer signing Casemiro getting shepherded into Old Trafford.

Official word of the signing is expected at half-time.

Here we go

17:01 , Alex Young

Hello and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Liverpool.

Kick-off, we hope, will be at 8pm at Old Trafford. Stick with us, it should be an absolute cracker.