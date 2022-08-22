Man United 1-0 Liverpool LIVE! Sancho goal - Premier League match stream, latest score updates today

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Young
·9 min read
Man United 1-0 Liverpool LIVE! Sancho goal - Premier League match stream, latest score updates today
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Manchester United
    Manchester United
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Cristiano Ronaldo
    Cristiano Ronaldo
    Portuguese footballer (born 1985)
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Harry Maguire
    Harry Maguire
    English association football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Carlos Henrique Casimiro
    Carlos Henrique Casimiro
    Brazilian association football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Manchester United vs Liverpool - LIVE!

Erik ten Hag’s start to life as United manager has been a shocking reality check, but tonight the visiting Reds could make it a living nightmare should they repeat their antics of last season’s visit to Old Trafford. Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick in a 5-0 win 10 months ago, but Jurgen Klopp’s side have endured a stuttering start to the Premier League campaign.

While United are without a point, Liverpool have just two after being held by both Fulham and Crystal Palace and Salah has not looked at his livewire best and new signing Darwin Nunez impressed on his debut before getting sent off five days later. Roberto Firmino is back and comes straight into the team.

For Ten Hag, Anthony Martial has returned to training but tonight comes too soon for a start, who is sticking around this term after an impressive pre-season. However, both Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo have been dropped. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport!

Man Utd vs Liverpool highlights

  • GOAL! Sancho opens the scoring in style!

  • CHANCE! Elanga hits the post!

  • Man Utd XI: Maguire and Ronaldo dropped

  • Liverpool XI: Elliott starts, Fabinho out

  • Score prediction: 3-1 win

Manchester United FC 1 - 0 Liverpool FC

GOAL!

20:17 , Alex Young

16min: Sancho has ice in his veins!

The coolest head in Old Trafford sends Milner to the shops with a dummy and slots past Alisson!

Fully deserved, too!

20:15 , Alex Young

14min: We haven’t seen a United performance like this in... I don’t know when.

Liverpool don’t know how to handle them!

20:12 , Alex Young

11min: It's fair to say that Alexander-Arnold has, er, not started well!

Tripped Rashford and nowhere to be seen for that Elanga chance.

POST!

20:10 , Alex Young

10min: Oh my!

Elanga simply had to score! The goal was gaping after Fernandes pokes the ball past Gomez, but he hits the far post!

20:08 , Alex Young

8min: Awful delivery, straight out of play on the far side.

20:07 , Alex Young

8min: Eriksen delivery hits the wall and spins behind for a corner...

20:07 , Alex Young

7min: Alexander-Arnold gets done by Rashford and reacts by tripped him up on the edge of the area...

20:06 , Alex Young

6min: Manchester United have come out really quick here. They are fired up, but it’s all a bit frantic.

Chance!

20:04 , Alex Young

3min: Well, half a chance.

Rashford looks to have a clear run at goal from around 35 yards out but Van Dijk eventually steps across to clear.

Kick-off!

20:03 , Alex Young

1min: We are under way!

19:56 , Alex Young

Here come the teams! We are minutes away.

Here’s Casemiro!

19:51 , Alex Young

Meanwhile, Manchester United have presented new signing Casemiro in front of fans at Old Trafford ahead of facing Liverpool in the Premier League.

The club have announced last week a deal worth an initial £60million, plus another £10m in add-ons, after reaching an agreement in principle with Real Madrid.

Casemiro completed a medical over the weekend before signing a four-year contract with the option of a further 12 months, understood to be worth around £375,000 a week.

Read more here.

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

19:49 , Alex Young

Liverpool fans inside Old Trafford are enjoying themselves.

They have been singing “Glazers in" and, remarkably, one set of supporters have mocked up a sign while others have made fliers with Malcolm Glazer's face on it.

Ronaldo ignores Carragher

19:41 , Alex Young

Doesn’t look like Cristiano Ronaldo was too interested in talking to Jamie Carragher!

The Liverpool man didn’t seem too bothered though.

Klopp to Sky Sports

19:36 , Alex Young

He’s in a good mood.

The team I like a lot. We have good options to change, the rest is young and exciting. We are in a good shape.

Now we are here and well prepared and let's go for it. I can't wait. We have problems but we have found solutions and hopefully they work tonight.

It feels extremely important because it is the start of the season and we don't want to wait until October until we are 100% in. It is very important.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

19:23 , Alex Young

Meanwhile, there is quite the crowd marching towards the stadium in protest against the Glazers.

(Action Images via Reuters)
(Action Images via Reuters)

Ronaldo and Maguire are dropped

19:10 , Alex Young

So, Ten Hag makes four changes as Ronaldo, Maguire, Shaw and Fred are dropped.

In come Varane, Malacia, McTominay and Elanga.

It's three changes for Liverpool. Firmino, Henderson and Gomez for Nunez, Fabinho and Phillips.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)
(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Liverpool XI

19:04 , Alex Young

Here’s how the visitors look.

Man United XI

19:04 , Alex Young

It was mostly true! Maguire and Ronaldo are dropped.

18:55 , Alex Young

Harvey Elliott is reportedly starting from Liverpool.

Maguire and Ronaldo dropped??

18:47 , Alex Young

An early, unconfirmed team news leak has suggested Martial starts and both Ronaldo and Maguire have been dropped.

Confirmed XI to come at 7pm.

Keane on United

18:44 , Alex Young

Roy Keane, who has had a shape up at the barbers, has been speaking on Sky Sports.

They have to turn up and start better than the last couple of games. They need a huge performance and we've not seen that so far this season. They have not turned up.

Defensively they are all over the place. Erik ten Hag has got to make changes. This team needs to show some sort of personality and character but they don't seem to have it in them.

Protests latest

18:40 , Alex Young

A Manchester United supporter group called ‘The 1958’ have organised tonight’s protest, which is starting at the nearby Tollgate pub and heads to the stadium from 7pm.

As many as 10,000 are expected to join.

Martial has arrived

18:22 , Alex Young

Anthony Martial is with the squad tonight, along with Ronaldo, Maguire, De Gea, Fernandes, Martinez, McTominay, Varane, Fred, Eriksen, Elanga, Malacia, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot and Heaton off the bus.

Confirmed teams to come in just under 40 minutes.

(Manchester United via Getty Images)
(Manchester United via Getty Images)

18:12 , Alex Young

I’m sure these scarves will be selling like hot cakes tonight.

(PA)
(PA)

Score prediction

18:00 , Alex Young

A more cautious approach with the focus on counter-attacking could suit these United players, should Ten Hag opt to be cautious and attempt to bring some solidity to the side.

Liverpool have certainly not been at their best in the opening two games, but they created plenty of chances in both matches and should get plenty of joy against a United defence that has looked incredibly vulnerable.

Liverpool to win, 3-1.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

17:53 , Alex Young

Manchester United will parade Casemiro in front of fans ahead of kick-off, along with Euro 2022 heroes Mary Earps, Ella Toone and Alessia Russo.

Liverpool team news: Firmino to start

17:41 , Alex Young

Joe Gomez and Roberto Firmino are expected to start tonight.

The Brazilian forward is now fit and should slot straight into the attack against crisis-stricken rivals United, with Gomez partnering Virgil van Dijk at centre-back in the continued absence of Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate.

Elsewhere, Naby Keita has trained fully at Kirkby in recent days, having missed the start of the season due to illness and been an unused substitute against Palace amid rumours that he wants to leave Liverpool. He could join Gomez and Firmino in being drafted into Klopp’s starting XI tonight.

Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones won’t face United but are getting closer to making their respective returns, while Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Calvin Ramsay and Caoimhin Kelleher are also still sidelined.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Maguire to be dropped?

17:28 , Alex Young

Captain Harry Maguire would well miss out on a place in the starting XI tonight.

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are reportedly ahead of the club captain in Erik ten Hag’s thoughts after the 4-0 defeat to Brenftord, with Anthony Martial hopeful of starting up front.

The French forward impressed during pre-season alongside the likes of Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, only to suffer a hamstring injury on the eve of the new campaign, subsequently missing the humbling defeats by Brighton and Brentford.

Martial has joined the first-team squad in training ahead of tonight’s high-profile showdown with fierce rivals Liverpool, but centre-back Victor Lindelof remains out.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Where to watch

17:19 , Alex Young

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra, with coverage starting at 6.30pm BST before an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game via the Standard Sport app.

Here’s Casemiro

17:09 , Alex Young

Before we get into the team news - well, I guess this is team news - here’s a video of imminent summer signing Casemiro getting shepherded into Old Trafford.

Official word of the signing is expected at half-time.

Here we go

17:01 , Alex Young

Hello and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Liverpool.

Kick-off, we hope, will be at 8pm at Old Trafford. Stick with us, it should be an absolute cracker.

(ES Composite)
(ES Composite)
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Manchester United vs Liverpool live stream: How can I watch Premier League game live on TV in UK today?

    After two dreadful defeats to start the season, Manchester United tonight host Liverpool at Old Trafford with fan protests planned ahead of kick-off. The Glazer owners are the subject of the fans’ anger but the players are not particularly popular either right now, and that certainly won’t improve should United be beaten by their biggest rivals. Liverpool are yet to hit top form this season, with two stumbling draws to start their Premier League campaign even though they created plenty of chances against Fulham and Crystal Palace.

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • World juniors: Canada coasts into gold medal game with another dominant win

    Czechia showed glimpses but ran out of gas a day after upsetting the heavily favoured United States in the quarterfinals.

  • Queen's Plate win would be crowning achievement for trainer Kevin Attard

    TORONTO — Kevin Attard has been finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and has compiled a resume that includes such Grade 1 victories as the E.P Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales Stakes. But all of those accomplishments would pale in comparison to being in the winner's circle Sunday holding the Queen's Plate trophy. "It's kind of like when they talk about great hockey players who haven't won a Stanley Cup," Attard said. "To me, this is my Stanley Cup and for me

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Islanders sign defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov

    EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov to three-year contracts. The Islanders also announced Monday the signing of forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year deal. All three were restricted free agents. Contract terms were not immediately available. Dobson led Islanders' defencemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season during his third NHL campaign. The 22-year-old, who was a first-round pick in 2018, also led the tea

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo, Miami stand in way of much-needed win for Toronto

    A familiar face will stand in the way of Toronto FC and a much-needed win amid a tightly-contested Major League Soccer playoff race. Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo will lead eighth-seeded Inter Miami CF against visiting Toronto Saturday night in a matchup between two teams sitting just outside the Eastern Conference post-season picture. Pozuelo, who was traded to Miami July 7, will present challenges for his former teammates, despite their familiarity with his game. "Very good player, won the

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • G'day for Canada Little Leaguers in beating Australia 7-0 at World Series

    WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It started with a lengthy weather delay, but it turned out to be a g'day at Volunteer Stadium for Canada at the 75th Little League World Series. The Little Mountain Little Leaguers of Vancouver defeated Australia 7-0 in their opening game, out-hitting the squad from Brisbane North Region Little League 11-5. Canada, coached by Brad Dorwart and Kevin Smith, scored one run in the second, added three more in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth. Australia had three e

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • CF Montreal cranks up offence to roll Revolution 4-0

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal all but secured a playoff berth following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday at Stade Saputo. Montreal (14-8-4) now enjoys a seven-game unbeaten run, posting five wins and two draws in that period. “We wanted to come out strong and have a good game and that’s crucial if you want to be a dangerous team and host a playoff game,” said midfielder Samuel Piette. “You have to send a message to other teams and say, 'If you come here, it's not going

  • CFL star returner DeVonte Dedmon returns to Redblacks after NFL stint

    OTTAWA — CFL all-star DeVonte Dedmon has returned to the Ottawa Redblacks following his release from the NFL's Miami Dolphins. The 26-year-old from Williamsburg, Va., was named the CFL's most outstanding special teams player and to the league's all-star team in 2021 when Dedmon compiled 2,841 return yards and three touchdowns. Dedmon rejoins Ottawa (1-8) for the rest of the season. "DeVonte has proven himself to be a top player in our league who is always a threat with the ball in his hands,” Re