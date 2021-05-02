Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE! Match postponed after fans storm Old Trafford pitch - latest news
Manchester United vs Liverpool - LIVE!
Furious Manchester United fans stormed the Old Trafford pitch ahead of today’s game against Liverpool in protest at the Glazers’ ownership of the club, with the match protest as a result.
Hundreds of supporters invaded the stadium ahead of the behind-closed-doors Premier League contest to express their anger following plans backed by the Glazer family to join a proposed European Super League, which collapsed soon after.
Outside the ground, large numbers of supporters were also protesting. A protest was planned outside the ground at 2pm, with fans congregating at least an hour before. A large number of fans ran back out of the stadium complex at around 2.20pm BST.
Kick-off had been scheduled for 4:30pm, but that was delayed following the serious breach of security.
Fans were cleared away from the stadium following the protests, but at around 5:35pm, United confirmed that the game had been postponed.
