Man United vs Everton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Manchester United vs Everton - LIVE!

Man United and Everton both have the chance to got top of the table when they meet at Old Trafford this lunchtime.

United go into the weekend in fourth place, with the Toffees fifth on goal difference but so congested is the top of end of the Premier League that just one point splits the top six.

However, with Liverpool and Manchester City playing each other tomorrow in another clash of the two north-west cities, there is an opportunity for someone to gain a march on their rivals.

United needed a stoppage time winner from Cristiano Ronaldo to come from behind and beat Villarreal in the Champions League in midweek, and while that goal sparked raucous scenes at Old Trafford, anything other than a win today will see more questions asked about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s suitability to lead the club forward.

Early team news

Date, kick-off time and venue

10:50 , Jack Rosser

Manchester United vs Everton is scheduled for an 12:30pm BST kick-off at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Early team news

10:40 , Jack Rosser

Luke Shaw is an injury doubt for Manchester United. Shaw missed the 2-1 Champions League win over Villarreal through a combination of illness and injury and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not yet sure whether the left-back will be available.

If Shaw does not make, Alex Telles will continue at left-back after scoring against Villarreal.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is available after serving a European suspension in midweek.

Marcus Rashford has returned to training for the first time since shoulder surgery, although the England international is not yet match fit and this game will come too soon for him.

Harry Maguire remains sidelined.

Good morning!

10:28 , Jack Rosser

Hello and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of Manchester United vs Everton.

The Premier League weekend begins at Old Trafford and you can follow all the build-up and action right here.