Man United vs Crystal Palace LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

The Ralf Rangnick era officially begins at Old Trafford this afternoon as he takes charge for the first time.

After being confirmed as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s interim successor earlier this week, the German was restricted to a watching brief in the win over Arsenal before being granted a work permit to take the coaching reins today.

After the dark late days of the Solskjaer reign, United showed encouraging improvements during a three-game unbeaten streak under caretaker boss Michael Carrick, who has now left the club.

Visitors Crystal Palace have suffered back-to-back defeats against Aston Villa and Leeds, though did produce a notable scalp on their last visit to Manchester as goals from Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher sealed a shock 2-0 win over City in October.

The Eagles can also take confidence from their recent record at the Theatre of Dreams, having won on their last two visits in the Premier League under Roy Hodgson.

Can Patrick Vieira continue that trend today?

Follow Manchester United vs Crystal Palace with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Man United vs Crystal Palace latest news

Kick-off time: 2pm GMT, Old Trafford

How to watch: Highlights on Match of the Day 2

Man United team news: Ronaldo doubtful?

Crystal Palace team news: Andersen and McArthur unlikely to return

Prediction: Man United 1-1 Crystal Palace

Rangnick open to long-term manager role

12:37 , George Flood

Rangnick has been given a contract at Manchester United until the end of the season, after which time he has agreed to take up an advisory role until 2024.

However, speaking at his first press conference on Friday, the former Schalke, Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig boss suggested he would be open to staying as manager.

“The people here have been very clear talking about a six-month role. We have never spoken about what happens in summer. I’m fully aware they might be looking for a new manager. If they will then speak with me about that we will see,” he said.

He added with a smile: “Maybe if they ask my opinion and everything goes well and we develop the team I might even make the same recommendation to the board that I did at Leipzig twice when I recommended it might be a good idea to keep working with me for one year.

“But this is all hypothetical. We cannot speak about that. For me now it’s about winning the next games.”

Vieira to be on touchline

12:17 , George Flood

Patrick Vieira is expected to be in the away dugout at Old Trafford today.

The Crystal Palace boss was unable to take training on Friday after having to leave to deal with an urgent family matter.

Assistant Osian Roberts faced the media instead, but Vieira did return to lead training yesterday and has travelled to Manchester.

Rangnick programme notes: I’m in the right place at the right time

12:07 , George Flood

Here’s what Ralf Rangnick has had to say in his programme notes ahead of today’s debut...

“It feels like I am in the right place at the right time. It has been an average season so far. The aim right now is to help the team control games more. We all want Manchester United to be performing successfully and playing in style.

“Right now, I am here because development is what needs to happen again. Nobody at the club is happy to be where we are in the Premier League table.

“I look at guys like Jadon Sancho, who I know from the Bundesliga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford, and I am very much looking forward to working with the entire squad and helping them all to make the most of their obvious talent.

“If you want to win a football match, you have to control it, so the aim right now is to help the team control games more. That means being more proactive with and without the ball.

“It is important to start winning games regularly in the short-term then step by step, build the team in the right direction beyond that. We want to train the players’ brains and encourage them to do the right things until they become second nature.”

Standard Sport prediction

11:51 , George Flood

With United getting to grips with what will surely be a radical new style of play, it seems reasonable to expect at least some kind of teething problems.

Palace, meanwhile, have been the masters of the draw this season, so that appears to be a likely outcome.

1-1 draw.

Crystal Palace team news - Andersen and McArthur likely to miss out

11:50 , George Flood

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, are likely to remain without Joachim Andersen and James McArthur this afternoon.

Nathan Ferguson is also still sidelined and Joel Ward serves a suspension.

Man United team news - Ronaldo a doubt?

11:44 , George Flood

Reports suggest that Cristiano Ronaldo could be a doubt for Ralf Rangnick’s first match in charge due to a knee injury.

United also remain without Raphael Varane, Paul Pogba and likely Edinson Cavani, while the likes of Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Nemanja Matic all face late fitness tests.

Man United predicted XI: De Dea, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Telles, Fred, McTominay, Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo, Rashford

How to watch Man United vs Crystal Palace

11:41 , George Flood

This afternoon’s game is not being broadcast live on TV in the UK.

However, you can catch highlights on Match of the Day 2 from 10:30pm GMT tonight.

Welcome to Man United vs Crystal Palace LIVE coverage!

11:05 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage as a new era dawns for Manchester United.

Interim boss Ralf Rangnick is in the dugout for the first time this afternoon as Crystal Palace visit Old Trafford in the Premier League.

The German will be looking to quickly build on the improvements shown during Michael Carrick’s temporary stint in charge against an Eagles team that have suffered back-to-back defeats.

However, Palace are no strangers to a Manchester upset after stunning City at the Etihad in October and have won on each of their last two trips to this ground in the top-flight.

Stay tuned for match build-up, all the latest team news and live updates!