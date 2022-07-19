Man United vs Crystal Palace LIVE! Pre-season friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace LIVE!

It’s an all-Premier League affair Down Under this morning as Erik ten Hag and Patrick Vieira see their teams face off in Melbourne in the latest leg of their respective pre-season tours. United will look to make it three wins from three under their new manager, while Vieira will hope for a better showing than the defeat to Liverpool last week.

Ten Hag has opted for strong lineups in both his XIs thus far and today should be no different, with David de Gea, Raphael Varane and Marcus Rashford all expected to be in from the off. It's a different story for Palace, who have a far from full-strength squad on tour due to both fitness issues and struggles with visas due to Covid vaccinations.

As the sun beats down across the UK, expected to be well over 30C come late morning, Melbourne have seen a frost warning issued as the 8pm local kick-off time approaches. Follow the pre-season friendly below!

Man United vs Crystal Palace highlights

Kick-off time and venue: 11.10am BST, Melbourne Cricket Ground

How to watch: MUTV and Palace TV+

Team news

Score prediction

Score prediction

09:24 , Alex Young

Manchester United already appear to be clicking under Erik ten Hag, though it is still very early days. Palace are having a tough pre-season with their squad split across two continents due to visa issues.

United should have enough about them to make it three wins from three.

A 2-0 win for United.

Team news

09:10 , Alex Young

United should have both David de Gea and Raphael Varane available after the pair missed the win over Melbourne Victory. Marcus Rashford should start, while Tyrell Malacia is pushing to be in the team from the off.

Hannibal Mejbri and Alejandro Garnacho are yet to be afforded minutes.

Crystal Palace are without a few first-team stars in Australia, meaning Patrick Vieira will likely stick with a familiar team to the one which lost to Liverpool.

Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard and Jordan Ayew should start once again.

Where to watch

09:00 , Alex Young

TV channel: The match will be televised on both Palace TV+ and MUTV, with coverage starting shortly beforehand.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the club websites.

Welcome!

08:50 , Alex Young

Good morning and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the pre-season friendly between Manchester United and Crystal Palace.

Kick-off is at 11.10am BST - so a little over two hours - at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, so stick with us.