Man United vs Brighton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Man United vs Brighton LIVE!

Ralf Rangnick’s welcome Brighton to Old Trafford desperately needing three points and a performance that breaks the pattern of recent matches.

In United’s last three matches they have let at the break after impressive first-half displays, only to regret not taking more of their chances as they’ve tripped up in the second-half. A shock FA Cup upset to Middlesbrough has been followed by draws to Burnley and Southampton.

They sit fifth in the Premier League table, but Arsenal, Wolves and Tottenham could all overtake them should they win their games in hand, and United look to be facing an uphill battle to secure Champions League football next season.

Graham Potter’s Brighton side could move to within four points of United with victory tonight, and they would still have a game in hand over Rangnick’s men.

The Seagulls are unbeaten in their last seven league matches, including home and away draws to Chelsea, and they will be confident of causing the home side real problems.

With kick-off at 8:15pm GMT, follow all the action below with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog...

Man United vs Brighton latest news

Kick-off: 8:15pm GMT, Old Trafford

How to watch: No UK broadcaster

Man United team news: Fred back from Covid absence

Brighton team news: No fresh injury concerns

Prediction: Man United 1-1 Brighton

Promising first-half performances, wasted chances, poor defending, frustrating results - there’s been a pretty set pattern for United in recent weeks.

They face a Brighton side that are unbeaten in their last seven league matches, with Graham Potter’s side full of confidence.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8:15pm GMT from Old Trafford.