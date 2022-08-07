Man United 0-0 Brighton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Alex Young
·7 min read
In this article:
Manchester United vs Brighton - LIVE!

Yet another new era begins for United this afternoon as Erik ten Hag’s make his competitive bow as manager. It’s been a busy, and frustrating, first few months in the role for the Dutchman, who has had to contend with Cristiano Ronaldo demanding to leave and not showing up, and top transfer target Frenkie de Jong seemingly doing anything but join.

Pre-season has been a positive one, though, with a number of good performances - both as a group and on an individual level - with Ten Hag’s methods clearly already having an impact. The perfect start today would be a comfortable win, though Brighton made easy work of United earlier this year and will be sensing another opportunity.

However, since then, Graham Potter has lost influential midfielder Yves Bissouma and defender Marc Cucurella, so the new iteration of Brighton has a few questions to answer. Follow the game LIVE with Standard Sport below!

Man United vs Brighton highlights

  • Kick-off and venue: Old Trafford, 2pm

  • How to watch: Sky Sports

  • Man Utd team news: Ronaldo dropped

  • Brighton team news: Colwill on bench

  • Score prediction

Manchester United FC 0 - 0 Brighton & Hove Albion FC

14:25 , Alex Young

24min: A first shot on goal from Eriksen after a brilliant break, but he stumbles while getting his balance inside the area and the effort it weak and straight at the keeper.

14:20 , Alex Young

19min: A lovely cross-field pass from McTominay to Fernandes looks to set up a crack at goal, but the Portuguese opts for a deep hanging cross towards the back post which bounces out of play.

14:17 , Alex Young

17min: Brighton are either growing confidence or United’s is weakening. Either way, it’s about par here as De Gea boots a clearance into touch.

14:16 , Alex Young

13min: Avram Grant is here, which is rare. The fans tell him they want his family to sell up.

Welcome back!

14:10 , Alex Young

9min: Another let off for United after Trossard’s chance, as Fred gives away the ball inside the area but Caicedo cannot capitalise.

14:08 , Alex Young

7min: It should be 1-0!

Fernandes blazes over from 15 yards after fine work from McTominay.

Ten Hag grimaces.

14:05 , Alex Young

5min: First half-sight of goal for Rashford after cutting inside from the left, but his shot is blocked.

14:04 , Alex Young

3min: A slow start here, apart from Trossard, as both teams try to scope each other out.

Eriksen is the false nine. Fernandes the no10.

14:01 , Alex Young

1min: Trossard shoots into the side netting after 10 seconds.

Kick-off

14:01 , Alex Young

We’re underway!

13:58 , Alex Young

Ten Hag is last out after the teams. He gets a good reception and then a high five from Fred the Red.

13:54 , Alex Young

Kick off in five mins. The teams are in the tunnel.

Ten Hag to Sky Sports

13:47 , Alex Young

Ten Hag also adds that it could be Christian Eriksen as the false nine.

“It could be Bruno. Eriksen has played there before,” he tells Sky Sports.

(Manchester United via Getty Images)
(Manchester United via Getty Images)

Ten Hag to Sky Sports

13:44 , Alex Young

"He is working really hard to get to the right fitness levels. That will take time, it is normal. He started pre-season last week."

"I cannot say [when he can start], it depends on how quickly he is progressing. He will do everything to get to the fitness levels as soon as possible."

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Roy wants Ronaldo to stay

13:26 , Alex Young

Roy Keane is fit and firing after pre-season.

He tells Sky Sports: "You can't let Ronaldo go out the door and think Martial is going to be the answer, Martial isn't the answer. He's had a decent pre-season? Big deal.

"From a football point of view, you have to keep hold of Ronaldo if you don't have the back-up behind him."

(Sky Sports)
(Sky Sports)

Debuts and Ronnie dropped

13:12 , Alex Young

Cristiano Ronaldo is on the bench for Erik ten Hag's first game in charge of Manchester United.

Ronaldo, whose future remains up in the air after he asked to leave the club earlier in the summer, had only played 45 minutes during pre-season and was pictured leaving Old Trafford before last weekend's friendly with Rayo Vallecano had finished.

He was named among the substitutes for the Dutchman's bow, where Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez made their debuts.

New Brighton loan signing Levi Colwill was named on the bench following Friday's move from Chelsea, while former United striker Danny Welbeck started.

Brighton XI

13:03 , Alex Young

Levi Colwill is also on the bench.

Man United XI

13:00 , Alex Young

Ronaldo is on the bench.

Protests

12:52 , Alex Young

Meanwhile, fans are protesting against the Glazers (it is a Manchester United home game after all).

They have entered the club shop and the Munich Tunnel.

Ronaldo rested?

12:50 , Alex Young

Early unconfirmed reports that Cristiano Ronaldo does NOT start for Manchester United this afternoon.

A false nine from Ten Hag?

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

What the bookies are saying

12:27 , Alex Young

Looks like it’ll be a good afternoon for Erik & Co.

  • Manchester United to win 4/6

  • Brighton to win 4/1

  • Draw 3/1

(via Betfair)

Score prediction

12:15 , Alex Young

Pre-season is never a good yard stick but United have looked like a more cohesive unit in Ten Hag’s early weeks in charge.

He will hope Ronaldo’s sideshow hasn’t been too much of a distraction, and his possible involvement will not upset the apple cart.

United have enough about them to see off Brighton, but Graham Potter aways has something to say against the biggest teams.

United to win 2-1.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)
(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

How will United look?

11:55 , Alex Young

Here’s our predicted Manchester United XI.

Ten Hag has confirmed new signings Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen are fit enough for a starting spot even though they only recently touched down at Old Trafford.

XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Malacia; Martinez, Eriksen; Fred; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford

Debut for Colwill

11:38 , Alex Young

Levi Colwill could make his Brighton debut today.

The England Under-21 defender arrived on a season-long loan from Chelsea on Friday as Marc Cucurella completed a move in the opposite direction.

Julio Enciso, the only permanent new addition to Graham Potter's first team this summer, could also be involved.

Elsewhere, Alexis Mac Allister is in a race to be fit for Brighton after last week injuring his groin. Jakub Moder is out for the foreseeable.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Wantaway Ronaldo

11:23 , Alex Young

Cristiano Ronaldo could be involved today.

The 37-year-old has only played 45 minutes of the Red Devils' pre-season campaign and manager Erik ten Hag said "we will see Sunday" when asked if he could feature.

Anthony Martial is absent with a hamstring issue and Luke Shaw trained this week after missing last week's friendly against Atletico Madrid through illness. Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen could make their debuts.

(Manchester United via Getty Images)
(Manchester United via Getty Images)

Where to watch

11:15 , Alex Young

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app.

Hello!

11:13 , Alex Young

A second new era at Manchester United inside a year? Let’s hope this one is better than Ralf Rangnick’s dismal efforts.

It’s Brighton first up, with kick-off at Old Trafford at 2pm. Stick with us.

(NTB/AFP via Getty Images)
(NTB/AFP via Getty Images)
    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Whit Merrifield said Thursday he is vaccinated for COVID-19 and will be cleared to play for Toronto when the Blue Jays return to Canada. Merrifield was acquired in a trade with Kansas City on Tuesday for two minor leaguers. The two-time All-Star was in the starting lineup in center field for his first game with his new team Thursday night at Minnesota. “I’ll be in Toronto when the team gets to Toronto," Merrifield said, avoiding saying when he received the vaccine. Merrifield