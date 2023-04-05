Man United vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League score, goals and latest updates

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Follow live coverage as Manchester United face Brentford in the Premier League today.

Erik ten Hag’s team were well-beaten by Newcastle last time out and are now three without a win in the top flight, dropping to fifth place - albeit with two games in hand over Spurs above them.

A return to winning ways cannot be taken for granted though as Brentford thrashed United earlier in the season and look a solid outfit in recent matches too, unbeaten in four and sat ninth in the table. A win for the Bees will lift them into seventh above Liverpool and Aston Villa, while United will go back into third if they triumph.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Man United vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League updates

Match not on UK TV as rearranged due to Carabao Cup final

Man United XI - De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, McTominay, Sabitzer, Antony, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford

Brentford XI - Raya, Roerslev, Jansson, Pinnock, Mee, Henry, Norgaard, Jensen, Damsgaard, Mbeumo, Toney

Manchester United FC 0 - 0 Brentford FC

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:12

Fernandes and Sancho connect down the left, and the former crosses the return ball into the area. Sabitzer's making a late near-post run, but Jansson's back in cover to head clear for Brentford.

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:11

United try to carve out an opening as Rashford takes on Jensen in the box, but the ball soon comes back for Dalot, whose crossing chance is thwarted by Henry.

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:10

Antony looks to spark a counter-attack after latching onto De Gea's long throw, but Henry and Pinnock are soon on his case and the former wins the ball back for the Bees.

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:08

In a run stretching back to 1939, United have won their last three home league games against Brentford by an aggregate score of 10-1, including a 3-0 victory in this fixture last season.

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:08

The Bees 👊



United have started the stronger but little to trouble Raya in the opening 6 minutes



🔴 0-0 🐝 #MUNBRE | #BrentfordFC — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) April 5, 2023

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:06

Story continues

Martinez scoops a ball forward from deep, looking for Rashford to attack it, but Pinnock gets goal-side and nods the ball behind for a second Manchester United corner.

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:05

Shaw advances through the middle and has space to shoot from the edge of the box, but slips as he pulls the trigger and the ball is easily cleared by the visitors!

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:04

A fiery start from the hosts sees Varane win possession high up the field and the ball falls to Dalot. He drives a shot goalwards from 25 yards, but the ball deflects off Jensen and goes behind for a corner!

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:02

Fernandes kicks off for the hosts, and we are up and running at Old Trafford!

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:02

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:02

Manchester United vs Brentford

19:59

The teams step out onto the pitch at the Theatre of Dreams, and with both of these sides still having plenty to play for at this stage of the season, we're expecting a thoroughly entertaining encounter.

Manchester United vs Brentford

19:57

Manchester United vs Brentford

19:53

Finishing touches = complete ✔️



From the first whistle, United! ✊⚡️#MUFC || #MUNBRE — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 5, 2023

Manchester United vs Brentford

19:49

Manchester United vs Brentford

19:48

Shandon Baptiste returns from suspension to make the Brentford bench at Old Trafford, with Aaron Hickey also among the substitutes as Mads Roerslev takes his place at right wing-back, in Thomas Frank’s only change to the side who drew 3-3 with Brighton.

Manchester United vs Brentford

19:48

Just one change is made to the hosts’ XI, as Jadon Sancho replaces Wout Weghorst. The Dutchman drops to the bench, where he’s joined by a fit-again Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with Sancho starting from the left and top scorer Marcus Rashford leading the line for the Red Devils.

Manchester United vs Brentford

19:45

BRENTFORD SUBS: Thomas Strakosha, Aaron Hickey, Kevin Schade, Josh Dasilva, Yoane Wissa, Zanka Jorgensen, Saman Ghoddos, Shandon Baptiste, Finley Evans.

Manchester United vs Brentford

19:44

BRENTFORD (5-3-2): David Raya; Mads Roerslev, Pontus Jansson, Ethan Pinnock, Ben Mee, Rico Henry; Mikkel Damsgaard, Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen; Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney.

Manchester United vs Brentford

19:44

MANCHESTER UNITED SUBS: Jack Butland, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial, Tyrell Malacia, Fred, Wout Weghorst, Facundo Pellistri, Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Manchester United vs Brentford

19:44

MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): David de Gea; Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Scott McTominay, Marcel Sabitzer; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho; Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United vs Brentford

19:43

Manchester United vs Brentford

19:38

Manchester United vs Brentford

19:38

Speaking of thrashings, Brentford famously inflicted a demolition job on United back in August, winning 4-0 in at the Gtech Community Stadium in Erik Ten Hag’s second match in charge. The Bees have been in good form of late, too; their 2-0 win at Southampton preceding draws with Leicester and Brighton in their last two games.

Manchester United vs Brentford

19:36

The Red Devils’ league form has hit something of a wall since winning the EFL Cup in late February, with a record-breaking 7-0 defeat by Liverpool followed up by a 0-0 draw at home to Southampton, before losing 2-0 at top-four rivals Newcastle last time out.

Manchester United vs Brentford

19:32

Manchester United vs Brentford

19:31

Hello, and welcome to live coverage of this fixture in the Premier League, as Manchester United face Brentford at Old Trafford.

Man United vs Brentford confirmed lineups

19:26 , Karl Matchett

Here’s the team news tonight:

Man United XI - De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, McTominay, Sabitzer, Antony, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford

Brentford XI - Raya, Roerslev, Jansson, Pinnock, Mee, Henry, Norgaard, Jensen, Damsgaard, Mbeumo, Toney

Manchester United vs Brentford

19:30

Manchester United vs Brentford

19:30

💙



Where in the world will you be following from this evening?#MUNBRE | #BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/6VEbcAzAcw — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) April 5, 2023

Manchester United vs Brentford

19:30

Manchester United vs Brentford

19:30

Manchester United vs Brentford

19:30

Manchester United vs Brentford

19:30

Manchester United vs Brentford

19:30

Manchester United vs Brentford

19:30

Manchester United vs Brentford

19:30

Manchester United vs Brentford

19:30

⏳ 3️⃣0️⃣ minutes until team news...



How do you expect United to line up for #MUNBRE? 📋👇#MUFC || #PL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 5, 2023

Manchester United vs Brentford

19:30