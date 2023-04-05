Man United vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League latest goals and updates as Marcus Rashford scores again

(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Manchester United face Brentford in the Premier League today.

Erik ten Hag’s team were well-beaten by Newcastle last time out and are now three without a win in the top flight, dropping to fifth place - albeit with two games in hand over Spurs above them.

A return to winning ways cannot be taken for granted though as Brentford thrashed United earlier in the season and look a solid outfit in recent matches too, unbeaten in four and sat ninth in the table. A win for the Bees will lift them into seventh above Liverpool and Aston Villa, while United will go back into third if they triumph.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Man United vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League updates

Match not on UK TV as rearranged due to Carabao Cup final

Man United XI - De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, McTominay, Sabitzer, Antony, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford

Brentford XI - Raya, Roerslev, Jansson, Pinnock, Mee, Henry, Norgaard, Jensen, Damsgaard, Mbeumo, Toney

Goal - Rashford opens the scoring for United (1-0)

Manchester United FC 1 - 0 Brentford FC

Manchester United vs Brentford

21:47

Manchester United vs Brentford

21:47

Hickey and Schade combine well down the right flank, but the latter's cross to the near post is cut out and cleared by Malacia!

Manchester United vs Brentford

21:46

Substitution Antony Matheus dos Santos Victor Jörgen Nilsson Lindelöf

Manchester United vs Brentford

21:45

Martinez's throughball is flicked on brilliantly by Martial, but Fernandes is dispossessed thanks to a perfectly timed sliding tackle from Brentford captain Jansson.

Story continues

Manchester United vs Brentford

21:44

OVER!! A cross-field pass releases Rashford into all sorts of space, and he surges into the box at breakneck speed. With his shooting angle closed, the striker pulls the ball back to Fred, who wastes the chance by firing a first-time shot straight over the bar!

Manchester United vs Brentford

21:42

BLOCKED!! Wissa brings the ball inside from the left and finds Henry making an underlapping run. The left-back drills a first-time effort across the face of goal, but Martinez slides across in cover to scythe the ball away!

Manchester United vs Brentford

21:41

United win a corner and Fred plays it short to Fernandes. Upon receiving the ball back, the Brazilian tries the ambitious and curls a shot towards goal, but it's never threatening Raya and is allowed to bounce behind.

Manchester United vs Brentford

21:40

Brentford won 2-1 at Manchester City earlier this season – the last London side to win away against both Manchester clubs in the same league campaign was Arsenal, all the way back in 1990-91.

Manchester United vs Brentford

21:39

Rashford makes another burst down the left, but loses his footing on the edge of the box. Malacia recovers possession and switches play to the right flank, where Antony again looks for the far corner but can only send his shot over the top.

Manchester United vs Brentford

21:39

Openings are coming as we head towards the final 🔟 minutes



Can we make one count!



🔴 1-0 🐝 #MUNBRE | #BrentfordFC — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) April 5, 2023

Manchester United vs Brentford

21:37

The hosts keep possession with ease on the edge of Brentford's box, continually urged to shoot by the raucuous crowd. Fernandes eventually obliges, but sends a poor effort high and wide of the target and into the Stretford End.

Manchester United vs Brentford

21:36

Manchester United vs Brentford

21:35

🔄 Our finals changes



Wissa and Aaron on for Christian and Mads



We've gone to more of a 3-4-3 with the changes



🔴 1-0 🐝 #MUNBRE | #BrentfordFC | @ifxpayments — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) April 5, 2023

Manchester United vs Brentford

21:35

Substitution Christian Thers Nørgaard Yoane Wissa

Manchester United vs Brentford

21:34

Substitution Mads Roerslev Rasmussen Aaron Buchanan Hickey

Manchester United vs Brentford

21:34

Baptiste advancs through midfield for Brentford, and links up with Roerslev to his right. He passes inside to Dasilva, who curls an ambitious effort towards goal that hardly troubles De Gea, floating wide of the back post.

Manchester United vs Brentford

21:32

Manchester United vs Brentford

21:31

Antony dummies a wide pass from Sabitzer, allowing Dalot to cross from the right. He's aiming for the back post, but neither Rashford nor Sancho can connect and Jansson thumps the ball clear for Brentford.

Manchester United vs Brentford

21:30

Substitution Jadon Malik Sancho Anthony Jordan Martial

Manchester United vs Brentford

21:30

Substitution Marcel Sabitzer Frederico Rodrigues de Paula Santos

Manchester United vs Brentford

21:30

De Gea is finally back to his feet and able to continue, meaning we'll resume play without a substitution. Talk about putting your body on the line for the team!

Manchester United vs Brentford

21:29

WHAT A SAVE!! Schade latches onto a delightful flick from Toney, and bursts past Varane to bear down on goal untouched. De Gea closes the gap well and parries the low effort from the Brentford substitute, but the two collide off the ball and the Red Devils' goalkeeper is down in a heap!

Manchester United vs Brentford

21:28

The subs almost pay off instantly!



Baptiste has a shot blocked behind by McTominay then Toney plays in Schade, he's one on one but De Gea spreads himself and comes out on top



Keep pushing 👊



🔴 1-0 🐝 #MUNBRE | #BrentfordFC — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) April 5, 2023

Manchester United vs Brentford

21:28

BLOCKED!!! A long throw from Pinnock is hurled into the United box, but headed away. The ball drops to Baptiste on the edge of the area, who cracks a shot goalwards which is blocked behind for a corner off McTominay!

Manchester United vs Brentford

21:27

Manchester United vs Brentford

21:26

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 128 Premier League matches when leading at half-time, dating back to September 2014 against Leicester City and winning 110 of those games. That's some record!

Manchester United vs Brentford

21:23

🔄 A triple change on the hour



Mbeumo, Damsgaard, and Jensen replaced



🔴 1-0 🐝 #MUNBRE | #BrentfordFC | @ifxpayments — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) April 5, 2023

Manchester United vs Brentford

21:21

Substitution Bryan Tetsadong Marceau Mbeumo Kevin Schade

Manchester United vs Brentford

21:21

Substitution Mikkel Krogh Damsgaard Pelenda Joshua Tunga Dasilva

Manchester United vs Brentford

21:21

Manchester United vs Brentford

21:21

Yellow Card Christian Thers Nørgaard

Manchester United vs Brentford

21:20

SAVED!!! Rashford finds space once again to give Sabitzer time to shoot from the edge of the box. The Austrian hits a curling effort aimed towards the far corner, but Raya stretches to save and hold the goal-bound shot!

Manchester United vs Brentford

21:18

CHANCE!! Roerslev's attempted clearance is blocked by Sancho, gifting Rashford possession in the box. He squares for Antony, but Pinnock shows great strength to shield the ball and Raya dives on it to snuff out the chance!

Manchester United vs Brentford

21:18

Yellow Card Bruno Miguel Borges Fernandes

Manchester United vs Brentford

21:17

WIDE!!! United break at speed as McTominay links with Antony. He drifts inside to the space vacated by McTominay, and drills a low shot towards the far corner which just evades a stretching Rashford as it flies behind!

Manchester United vs Brentford

21:16

BLOCKED!!! Rashford charges towards the penalty area from the left-hand side, twisting and turning away from Jansson. He shoots across the face from a tight angle, but Roerslev gets in the way before Jansson puts the ball behind for a United corner!

Manchester United vs Brentford

21:14

Manchester United vs Brentford

21:14

BLOCKED!!! Fernandes' deep free-kick is headed half clear by the visitors, but the ball drops for Sancho, who steps beyond Jensen and smashes a shot goalwards, but Jansson gets in the way before Norgaard hooks the ball clear!

Manchester United vs Brentford

21:11

Almost a perfect start to the half!



De Gea's clearance smashes into Toney but it bounces just off target 😤



🔴 1-0 🐝 #MUNBRE | #BrentfordFC — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) April 5, 2023

Manchester United vs Brentford

21:11

CHANCE!! Nearly a costly error from De Gea! The United goalkeeper's under little pressure when he gets the ball, but dawdles and is quickly closed down by Toney. He finally does release a clearance, which ricochets off the back of the Brentford striker and bounces just a yard wide of his unguarded post!

Manchester United vs Brentford

21:10

Brentford come forward in numbers and Mbeumo finds Damsgaard in support. He hangs a cross towards the back post, but it's a touch too long for Toney to connect with and floats behind.

Manchester United vs Brentford

21:09

Yellow Card Mikkel Krogh Damsgaard

Manchester United vs Brentford

21:09

Manchester United have dropped just two points in game's they've been leading at half time so far this season, winning 10 and drawing once from 11 such occasions.

Manchester United vs Brentford

21:07

Brentford resume proceedings in Greater Manchester, and the second half is underway!

Manchester United vs Brentford

21:06

Manchester United vs Brentford

21:06

The teams return for the second half, and can Brentford improve on a poor first-half showing to snatch a point or three at Old Trafford?

Manchester United vs Brentford

21:06

Manchester United vs Brentford

21:01

Rashford's opener was the culmination of a typically industrious and creative first half from the England striker. With two of his three efforts on target so far, including the goal, Rashford has also had four touches in the box and created three big chances for his team-mates. He's completed every pass he's made, including one cross, and has also engaged in four duels, being successful with his only dribble. A big second half awaits, and the man fast becoming United's talisman will surely have a crucial part to play.

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:57

The hosts lead 1-0 at the break, and on the balance of play, it's the very least they deserve. United have had the vast majority of the ball and all of the chances, with Rashford's close-range strike the difference at the moment. The in-form striker has also drawn a near-post save from Raya, while McTominay and Antony have also gone close with volleys from the edge of the box. The latter is certainly in the mood for a goal or two, and Brentford need to address and halt the one-way traffic coming at them if they're to salvage anything from this game in the second half.

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:51

HALF-TIME: MANCHESTER UNITED 1-0 BRENTFORD.

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:51

We're into two minutes of added time to close out this largely one-sided first half at Old Trafford.

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:51

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:51

A poor clearance from De Gea is recovered by Jensen, who tees up Norgaard to cross. His whipped-in ball is flicked on by Toney, but there's too much height on the header and the attempt flies well over the crossbar.

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:50

SAVED!!! Antony breezes past Mee and finds Rashford to his left, who charges into the box and leaves Pinnock on his backside, before firing a shot from a tight angle which Raya does brilliantly to hold!

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:49

We've been second best but there's only one goal in it at the break



🔴 1-0 🐝 #MUNBRE | #BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/2O994x0BYg — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) April 5, 2023

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:49

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:48

A first consistent period of Brentford attacking is halted by the referee, due to McTominay hitting the deck with a potential head injury. He's soon back on his feet though, meaning we can continue.

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:45

WIDE!!! Sabitzer and Fernandes create space in midfield, and the latter find Rashford ahead of him. He takes a touch to open up shooting space, and blasts a shot across the face of goal which takes a nick and rolls wide!

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:44

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:44

Sancho drifts across from the left to link up with Antony, who attempts once again to find the far corner before curling a left-footed shot beyond it!

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:43

WIDE!! The initial corner is cleared by Brentford, but Rashford recovers the ball to cross from the left. He finds Antony, whose dipping volley from the edge of the box flashes wide of the post!

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:43

Yellow Card Scott Francis McTominay

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:41

CHANCE!! A long ball from the back by De Gea splits the Brentford defence in two, and Sancho races onto the ball before being crowded out in the box, and Jansson puts it behind for a corner!

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:40

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:40

Rashford's 19th home goal in all competitions this season draws him level with Wayne Rooney's total in 2011-12, with Rooney also being the last player to hit 20, back in 2009-10.

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:38

Substitution Luke Paul Hoare Shaw Tyrell Johannes Chicco Malacia

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:37

A wayward clearance from Raya almost allows Shaw space to cross for numbers in the box, but Jansson's in the way to win the ball back for the Bees.

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:37

It's not as if a goal hadn't been coming, as the hosts have been far and away the best team from the very first whistle. The Red Devils have had seven shots so far, with Brentford yet to register one, and they lead the possession stats by an impressive 76.3 per cent.

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:36

This is too cold 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/bKDAGpe3Sv — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 5, 2023

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:35

Rashford's 15th Premier League goal of the season extends his lead at the top of United's scoring charts, and it's the seventh league game in which he's opened the scoring for them this campaign. Swift.

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:31

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:30

A great turn from Rashford on halfway frees up Sabitzer to release Sancho. He links up with Shaw, whose cut-back is put behind for a corner by Pinnock.

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:30

Assist Marcel Sabitzer

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:29

GOAL @ManUtd 1 #BrentfordFC 0



Rashford opens the scoring from close range



🔴 1-0 🐝 #MUNBRE — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) April 5, 2023

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:29

Goal Marcus Rashford

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:29

There's a short break in play to allow the sides' respective Muslim players to break their Ramadan fasts, and we're soon back underway.

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:29

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:28

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:27

WIDE!!! Forward come united as Dalot is found in space before spreading the ball wide to Antony. He cuts onto that dangerous left foot and curls a shot goalwards, which beats Raya all ends up and fizzes inches wide of the upright!

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:26

Yellow Card Luke Paul Hoare Shaw

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:25

Sancho's cross to the back post is attacking by Antony, but Henry cushions a header away from danger before being fouled in a 50-50 with Rashford.

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:24

Rico, Rico, Rico



Brilliant defending at the back post 🙌 — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) April 5, 2023

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:24

OVER!!! Dalot frees up Antony to cross from the right, and the Brazilian pulls the ball back into the centre of the box. It sits up nicely for McTominay to strike on the volley, and he does so, sending the ball whistling inches over the bar!

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:23

Antony and Roerslev engage in a footrace for the ball down the near touchline, with the United winger gaining a throw-in much to the chagrin of the Brentford defender!

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:22

BLOCKED!! It's Sabizter, who won the free-kick, who strikes the ball instead of Rashford, and his effort deflects off the Brentford wall to fly over and behind for a corner!

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:21

Pinnock barges into Sabitzer right on the edge of Brentford's box, gifting the hosts a free-kick in prime shooting position for a certain in-form striker...

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:20

The ball drops kindly for Toney who picks out Mbeumo ahead of him, but the Bees forward can't control the ball and Martinez recovers it for United.

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:19

Rashford's again involved on the edge of the box, trying to create shooting space. Dalot is in support and tries his luck again, but another speculative effort is blocked by Jensen.

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:18

Trying to get on the front foot 💪



United still seeing far more of the ball but we've kept our shape well - Toney almost frees Mbeumo but Bryan can't quite take the ball with him and the home side win it back



🔴 0-0 🐝 #MUNBRE | #BrentfordFC — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) April 5, 2023

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:16

Henry finds Mbeumo running into the United box with a great aerial throughball, but Martinez gets across to shield the ball as it rolls behind for a goal kick.

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:16

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:14

Having won 4-0 at home in August, Brentford are looking to complete only their second ever league double over Manchester United, last doing so in the 1936-37 top-flight campaign.

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:12

Fernandes and Sancho connect down the left, and the former crosses the return ball into the area. Sabitzer's making a late near-post run, but Jansson's back in cover to head clear for Brentford.

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:11

United try to carve out an opening as Rashford takes on Jensen in the box, but the ball soon comes back for Dalot, whose crossing chance is thwarted by Henry.

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:10

Antony looks to spark a counter-attack after latching onto De Gea's long throw, but Henry and Pinnock are soon on his case and the former wins the ball back for the Bees.

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:08

In a run stretching back to 1939, United have won their last three home league games against Brentford by an aggregate score of 10-1, including a 3-0 victory in this fixture last season.

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:08

The Bees 👊



United have started the stronger but little to trouble Raya in the opening 6 minutes



🔴 0-0 🐝 #MUNBRE | #BrentfordFC — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) April 5, 2023

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:06

Martinez scoops a ball forward from deep, looking for Rashford to attack it, but Pinnock gets goal-side and nods the ball behind for a second Manchester United corner.

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:05

Shaw advances through the middle and has space to shoot from the edge of the box, but slips as he pulls the trigger and the ball is easily cleared by the visitors!

Manchester United vs Brentford

20:04

A fiery start from the hosts sees Varane win possession high up the field and the ball falls to Dalot. He drives a shot goalwards from 25 yards, but the ball deflects off Jensen and goes behind for a corner!

Click here to read the full blog on The Independent's website