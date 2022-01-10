Man United vs Aston Villa LIVE! FA Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Man United vs Aston Villa LIVE!

The final match of the FA Cup third round takes place at Old Trafford tonight as Man United host Aston Villa in the all-Premier League clash.

On offer for the winner is a fourth-round tie at home to Middlesbrough in early February.

United come into the match in desperate need of a performance and a positive result. Since the tame home defeat to Wolves last Monday, there have been plenty of rumours of a frustrated and unhappy dressing room - an early cup exit would do little to help that.

Villa, who host United in the league this weekend, will be confident of causing Ralf Rangnick’s side problems, though they were also disappointing in their last match as they fell to defeat against Brentford.

Arsenal, Newcastle, Burnley and Leeds are among the top-flight sides already out of the FA Cup, and that list will be added to tonight.

Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below...

Man United vs Aston Villa latest news

Kick-off: 7:55pm GMT, Old Trafford

How to watch: BBC One

Man United team news: Maguire could return

Aston Villa team news: Watkins a doubt

Prediction: Man United 1-2 Aston Villa

Man United team news

17:52 , Matt Verri

Harry Maguire could return to the side after missing the Premier League loss to Wolves and may even partner Phil Jones, who impressed despite the result.

Dean Henderson could also be brought back into the side given he usually operates as the starting goalkeeper in cup competitions.

With United in need of a result, Rangnick may well name a strong side to try and avoid another poor Old Trafford performance.

(Getty Images)

How to watch Man United vs Aston Villa

17:43 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BBC One.

Live stream: Supporters will be able to watch the game either through the BBC iPlayer or the BBC Sport website.

Good evening!

17:34 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage as Man United host Aston Villa in the final match of the FA Cup third round.

The winner will face Middlesbrough at home in the fourth round, so both will be eyeing a potential cup run this season.

United come into the match having lost to Wolves last time out, while Villa were beaten by Brentford, so confidence is not particularly high in either camp.

We’ll have all the latest updates and team news right here ahead of kick-off, which comes at 7:55pm GMT at Old Trafford.