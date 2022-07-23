Man United vs Aston Villa LIVE! Pre-season friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Manchester United vs Aston Villa LIVE!

We are this morning treated to another all-Premier League affair as Erik ten Hag will look to continue his fine start to life in his new job against Steven Gerrard, who will no doubt like to take the manager down a peg or two in Perth. United have played three and won three during pre-season so far, including convincing wins over Liverpool and Crystal Palace.

Ten Hag appears to be having an instant impact on the squad, and especially Anthony Martial who has scored in every game to earn him a spot in the first team for the coming season, having last term being shipped out on loan. A number of other players have also stood out, but face a Villa team who have also impressed Down Under by beating both Leeds United and Brisbane Roar.

09:36 , Alex Young

Here we go.

⚪️ Team news for our latest test is locked in! 🔒#MUFC || #MUTOUR22 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 23, 2022

Weather update

09:29 , Alex Young

It has just started raining again in Perth as the Aston Villa players had a look at the pitch.

Manchester United players just followed them out in the windy conditions.

Score prediction

09:27 , Alex Young

It’s been a positive start for United under Ten Hag, with a fluid front-line in particular clicking into gear with 11 goals across three games in Australia so far.

Villa will likely name close to a full-strength side and can certainly trouble the United defence, but the likes of Martial, Rashford and Sancho have looked sharp and should help maintain the winning record until the new manager.

Man United to win 3-1.

How about Villa?

09:16 , Alex Young

Villa are slightly more difficult to predict as they continue their pre-season preparations, with Gerrard naming an almost entirely different side for the second-half against Brisbane Roar.

Tyrone Mings, Ollie Watkins and Jacob Ramsey came on for the second-half in that match, and there’s a strong start all three will be in from the off against United.

Early team news

09:05 , Alex Young

Ten Hag has gone strong with his lineup in all of United’s matches in Australia so far and the same can be expected against Villa.

Anthony Martial will surely get another chance to continue his goalscoring form in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, with Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford also likely to start again.

New signing Tyrell Malacia played more minutes than most against Palace so may be rested, with Luke Shaw and Alex Telles pushing for starts. Raphael Varane missed out last match but United have insisted that was only precautionary, so he should return to the squad.

How to watch

08:51 , Alex Young

TV channel and live stream: The game will be broadcast via a live stream on MUTV and Villa TV.

LIVE coverage: Follow all of the action via Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Match goes ahead

08:40 , Alex Young

Well, that panic was over quickly. The match will kick-off at the planned time.

An official statement reads: “After a final pitch inspection, organisers have confirmed that tonight’s match will go ahead on time with kick off as planned at 17.45 (local time).”

08:31 , Alex Young

There are concerns over the pitch in Perth after plenty of rain today. As it stands, the game is going ahead but we will keep you posted.

That is the worst area. They are kicking a ball on it, which mostly, is rolling quite well. pic.twitter.com/GQIIgLgfRB — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) July 23, 2022

Morning

08:21 , Alex Young

Hello and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the pre-season fixture between Manchester United and Aston Villa!

Kick-off in Perth is at 10.45am BST, so in around two and a bit hours. Stick with us.