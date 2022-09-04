Man United vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League latest score and updates as Martinelli goal ruled out by VAR

Follow live updates as Manchester United host Arsenal in the biggest fixture of the Premier League weekend. The Gunners head to Old Trafford at the top of the table and with five wins from their opening five games under Mikel Arteta. They will face their biggest test of the season so far, however, as they take on Erik ten Hag’s United - who appear to have turned a corner with three consecutive wins.

Thursday’s win over Leicester came as United confirmed the €100m signing of Brazil forward Antony, who will make his full debut at Old Trafford today. Arsenal, meanwhile, were frustrated in their pursuit of Douglas Luiz and suddenly look a little light in midfield - but Arteta has been boosted by both Oleksandr Zinchenko and Martin Odegaard’s availability. If Arsenal were to win it would be only their second at Old Trafford since 2006 and would increase the excitement around the Emirates of a potential title challenge. Follow live updates from Manchester United vs Arsenal, below:

Manchester United vs Arsenal LIVE: Latest updates

Man Utd XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; McTominay, Eriksen, Fernandes; Sancho, Rashford, Antony

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Gabriel, Saliba, Zinchenko; Lokonga, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

NO GOAL! Arsenal counter quickly as Martinelli finishes swift break - but it’s ruled out!

Manchester United FC 0 - 0 Arsenal FC

Manchester United 0-0 Arsenal

16:48 , Dylan Terry

18 mins: Arsenal have responded well to that decision going against them. They are enjoying their first real period of possession in the game.

Worth saying that Martinelli’s finish was so wonderful. He was played through by Saka and just delicately lifted it over De Gea.

Made it look so easy. Shame it won’t count.

DISALLOWED GOAL! Manchester United 0-0 Arsenal

16:45 , Dylan Terry

15 mins: The goal is disallowed. Paul Tierney had a long, long look at that and eventually decided to disallow it.

Can see it from both sides, but ultimately Odegaard did nudge Eriksen and catch him on the leg too.

Story continues

It’s as you were. United given a let off.

GOAL! Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal (Martinelli, 12)

16:42 , Dylan Terry

12 mins: Out of nothing!

Odegaard nicks the ball away from Eriksen, pushing him over in the process. No foul is given and Saka slides it into Martinelli who finishes deliciously!

But wait, Paul Tierney is going to the monitor to have a look at the possible foul on Eriksen.

We know what that usually means...

Manchester United 0-0 Arsenal

16:42 , Dylan Terry

12 mins: The hosts have had 85 per cent of the ball in the opening 12 minutes of this match - a scarcely believable stat compared to a few weeks ago.

Sancho cuts in from the left and tries his luck at the near post but Ramsdale gets down smartly to parry it away.

All United so far. Oh but hang on...

Manchester United 0-0 Arsenal

16:40 , Dylan Terry

10 mins: Jesus will carry on. For a moment there he looked knocked out, but alas he was fine after receiving a brief period of treatment.

Manchester United have the ball back and keep it for a sustained period of time which the home crowd are enjoying.

Positive start from the hosts. No major chances just yet.

Manchester United 0-0 Arsenal

16:37 , Dylan Terry

7 mins: Arsenal appear to be letting Manchester United have the ball in the early stages. Not a great deal of pressing going on in United’s half of the pitch from Arteta’s men.

Oh that’s a nasty one. McTominay wins the ball back fairly from Jesus and the Arsenal striker hits his head hard on the floor as he tumbles over.

Play is stopped. Jesus should be OK to continue.

Manchester United 0-0 Arsenal

16:34 , Dylan Terry

4 mins: Odegaard clips the free-kick into the box from the right-hand side but it’s comfortable headed away by Manchester United.

Arsenal win it back and the ball drops for Xhaka on the edge of the box. The Swiss midfielder has a crack and McTominay gets in the way to block.

Both sides looking to control the tempo early on. Great atmosphere inside Old Trafford.

Manchester United 0-0 Arsenal

16:33 , Dylan Terry

2 mins: Manchester United have started on the front foot, pinning Arsenal back into their own half with some early possession.

Dalot charges across the pitch from right to left and evades a couple of challenges. His cross is low but cleared by Arsenal.

Jesus then gallops up the other end of the field and wins a free-kick after a late lunge by Martinez.

Fast-paced opening.

Manchester United 0-0 Arsenal

16:31 , Dylan Terry

1 min: KICK OFF! Here we go then. Manchester United get us going in this blockbuster clash.

Man Utd vs Arsenal

16:30 , Dylan Terry

Everyone ready? Manchester United in their usual red strip shooting from left to right. Arsenal in their new all black kit playing from right to left.

We. Are. Ready.

Man Utd vs Arsenal

16:26 , Dylan Terry

A reminder that Manchester United have made just one change to the side which beat Leicester, Anthony coming in for Anthony Elanga.

Arsenal have also made one alteration to the team that took three points against Aston Villa in midweek, with Oleksandr Zinchenko replacing Kieran Tierney.

Minutes away from kick-off. A real sense of anticipation inside Old Trafford.

Man Utd vs Arsenal

16:22 , Dylan Terry

Ten minute warning for this huge top six clash in the Premier League.

Manchester United looking for a fourth successive win. Arsenal bidding to maintain their perfect start to the season.

Promises much. Delivers... more?

Manchester United face Arsenal at Old Trafford (Getty Images)

Ten Hag on winning three in a row

16:18 , Dylan Terry

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has spoken ahead of his side’s clash with Arsenal today.

Asked about whether their positive form will help them, he said: “It gives us a bit extra, confidence you get by yourself. The team is winning and has belief of winning game, if we have the (right) attitude, we are hard to beat.”

On starting Antony, the United boss added: “He knows the style we want to play and what we expect and demand. He can be an offensive threat in one on ones, his speed - that makes the choice to play him.”

And on leaving Casemiro on the bench, Ten Hag said: “He is new in the team, he has to adapt to the team. He has to get used to my way of playing football. “The other thing, Scott McTominay is playing really well.”

Brighton make best ever start

16:15 , Dylan Terry

Brighton’s win today means they have made their best ever start to a top flight campaign. They sit four points above Manchester United and just two below league leaders Arsenal.

Incredible stuff from Graham Potter. Can they push on towards a top eight finish this season?

Saka set to celebrate 21st birthday

16:12 , Dylan Terry

Bukayo Saka turns 21 years of age tomorrow. He wants a goal and three points as his two birthday presents.

A victory would hand Mikel Arteta’s men a sixth straight victory at the start of the Premier League campaign.

Would be one hell of a statement.

FT: Brighton 5-2 Leicester

16:08 , Dylan Terry

Manchester United and Arsenal will have to go some way to eclipsing this free-kick from Alex Mac Allister for Brighton.

Pick that one out.

Ronaldo on the bench again

16:05 , Dylan Terry

Cristiano Ronaldo has started just one Premier League game so far this season. And he will have to settle for a spot on the bench again today.

The Portuguese superstar netted twice in this fixture last year. If he is going to do the same this afternoon then you have to think it will be in the latter stages of the match.

Ronaldo arriving at Old Trafford this afternoon (Manchester United via Getty Imag)

FT: Brighton 5-2 Leicester

16:00 , Dylan Terry

Brighton have thrashed Leicester 5-2 this afternoon and it was sealed with a breathtaking free-kick from Alex Mac Allister.

The Argentine netted his second of the game with a 25-yard beauty after a Luke Thomas own goal was added to by Moises Caicedo and Leandro Trossard.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka netted for the visitors, but they turned out to be mere consolations.

Stunning from Brighton as they move up to fourth. Leicester still rock bottom after five defeats in a row.

Antony set to begin Man Utd career

15:55 , Dylan Terry

Antony is at Old Trafford and been spotted signing autographs for a few fans before heading into Old Trafford.

The Brazilian winger, 22, will make his Manchester United debut today as he replaces Anthony Elanga in Erik ten Hag’s starting line-up.

Can he made an instant impact?

Antony outside Old Trafford ahead of today’s clash (Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Protests outside Old Trafford

15:50 , Dylan Terry

Manchester United fans are continuing to protest against the Glazers ownership of the club ahead of todays’ match at Old Trafford.

The banners are there for all to see despite three wins in a row. The message is clear - the supporters want them out.

Manchester United fans protesting the Glazers (Getty Images)

Banners can be seen calling for the Glazer ownership to sell the club (Getty Images)

Premier League to review VAR

15:45 , Dylan Terry

More from Old Trafford in a moment. But turning our attention to the Premier League in general for a moment.

Some controversial VAR decisions were made yesterday - particularly at Stamford Bridge and St James’ Park.

Following the incidents, the Premier League have now confirmed they are going to review controversial VAR decisions as a matter of ‘priority’.

Premier League to review controversial VAR decisions as a matter of ‘priority’

Brighton 4-2 Leicester

15:40 , Dylan Terry

At the Amex, Brighton are closing in on another Premier League win against a dismal Leicester side.

Alexis Mac Allister has just scored from the penalty spot after Leandro Trossard was brought down by Wilfred Ndidi.

The pressure is very much building on Brendan Rodgers. Set to have picked up just one point from their opening six games.

Full team news

15:38 , Dylan Terry

Check out the full team news below as Antony makes his Manchester United debut and Oleksandr Zinchenko returns for Arsenal.

Manchester United v Arsenal team news: Antony starts

Arsenal team news

15:34 , Dylan Terry

Here is how Arsenal line up this afternoon at Old Trafford.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Gabriel, Saliba, Zinchenko; Lokonga, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus.

Subs: Turner, Tomiyasu, Cedric, Holding, Tierney, Smith Rowe, Vieira, Marquinhos, Nketiah.

Man Utd team news: Antony starts

15:31 , Dylan Terry

Man Utd XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; McTominay, Eriksen, Fernandes; Sancho, Rashford, Antony.

Subs: Dubravka, Heaton, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Casemiro, Fred, Elanga, Ronaldo.

Man Utd vs Arsenal

15:28 , Dylan Terry

Six goals already in the early kick-off today. Let’s hope for plenty more in the blockbuster clash between Manchester United and Arsenal which is now just one hour away.

Full team news to follow...

Brighton 3-2 Leicester

15:25 , Dylan Terry

Brighton are in front now and there is no doubt about this one. Pascal Gross slides it through to Leandro Trossard and he beats Danny Ward to give the hosts the lead for a second time this afternoon.

Leicester staring down the barrell of a fifth successive Premier League defeat.

Man Utd vs Arsenal

15:23 , Dylan Terry

And this is what we know about the visitors’ squad. The official line-ups will be out in the next few minutes.

Arsenal were this week sweating on the fitness of Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale but they, along with Oleksandr Zinchenko, are now in contention to start after shaking off injuries.

However, injuries to Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey are likely to see Albert Sambi Lokonga keep his place.

Brighton 2-2 Leicester

15:18 , Dylan Terry

A lot of controversy at the Amex. Alexis Mac Allister has just scored a BREATHTAKING strike from the edge of the box to send the stadium into jubilant scenes.

But, after a four and a half minute review from the VAR and on-field referee, it was eventually ruled out for an earlier offside.

Whether it was the correct decision or not is one thing, but the system has shown this weekend it has some major flaws which need to be eradicated.

Man Utd vs Arsenal

15:17 , Dylan Terry

Before we get the official team news, here is what we know for the home side.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw are both dealing with "small complaints" meaning Diogo Dalot and Tyrell Malacia should keep their places in the full-back positions for the hosts. Anthony Martial is still missing too meaning Cristiano Ronaldo could return to the starting XI, should Ten Hag look to make changes from the side that won at Leicester.

Casemiro, who has come on as a substitute in the last two matches, is pushing for a first start in the middle of the park. Fellow new boy Antony could make his debut from the bench after arriving from Ajax on deadline day.

Antony to start for Man Utd?

15:15 , Dylan Terry

Will Manchester United’s new £85.5 million man line up for Erik ten Hag’s side against Arsenal this afternoon.

Antony was confirmed as joining the club earlier this week, breaking the deadline day record for the highest fee paid by any side.

He is eligible to play today, it’s just whether Ten Hag feels confident enough to throw him straight into the mix.

Man Utd vs Arsenal

15:10 , Dylan Terry

A reminder that Arsenal have won all five games so far this season - beating Crystal Palace, Leicester, Bournemouth, Fulham and Aston Villa.

Manchester United lost to Brighton and Brentford, but have since picked up wins over Liverpool, Southampton and Leicester.

All to play for this afternoon.

Man Utd vs Arsenal

15:05 , Dylan Terry

Could well be a battle of the two managers’ tactics later today. Erik ten Hag and Mikel Arteta are both well-respected when it comes to their tactical nouse.

But who would you say has the upper hand heading into this one? Tweet me @dylanterryjnst and let me know which manager you feel is the more prepare for this afternoon’s clash.

Ten Hag and Arteta face off this afternoon in a huge Premier League encounter (Getty Images)

Man Utd vs Arsenal

15:00 , Dylan Terry

This is a remarkable statistic. Manchester United have not won four Premier League games in a row since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in charge in April 2021 when they claimed five victories on the spin.

Erik ten Hag will be hoping to end that rotten run today. The Dutchman has arrived at Old Trafford ahead of the mouthwatering clash with Arsenal.

Ten Hag has arrived for today’s game (Manchester United via Getty Imag)

HT: Brighton 2-2 Leicester

14:55 , Dylan Terry

Brighton and Leicester go in at half-time after a frantic 45 minutes of football.

Kelechi Iheanacho put the visitors ahead inside the first 60 seconds, before an own goal from Luke Thomas and a Moises Caicedo finish turned things around for the hosts.

Youri Tielemans then clipped a delightful ball over the top for Patson Daka to level things up once more.

And that is how it stayed until the break.

Sancho on Ten Hag plan

14:50 , Dylan Terry

Jadon Sancho has praised Erik ten Hag’s impact since arriving at Old Trafford.

He said: “I would say (there’s) more information, a more clear plan and what to do, especially in some areas of the pitch. Definitely.

“The style of play in training is what we’re working on. Some of that you see, some of it is the intelligence of our players, creating and knowing each other well.

“We’re training more together and as you saw from pre-season, we’re playing well together. We’re playing in the style which the manager wants. Everyone is loving it at the moment.”

Man Utd vs Arsenal

14:45 , Dylan Terry

Let’s hope all the goals at the Amex Stadium are not used up ahead of Manchester United’s clash with Arsenal later on today.

There has only been one goalless draw from the past 18 meetings between these two sides, stretching back to 2009.

That stalemate came in January last year when the pair cancelled each other out at the Emirates Stadium.

None of that this afternoon, please.

Man Utd vs Arsenal

14:40 , Dylan Terry

If Brighton do beat Leicester this afternoon then they will move four points clear of Manchester United.

It means a win for Erik ten Hag’s side over Arsenal would see them climb to fifth, still a quite remarkable position given where they were after two matches.

Meanwhile, a victory for Arsenal would see them open up a four-point gap to the chasing pack behind.

Brighton 2-2 Leicester

14:35 , Dylan Terry

Goals, goals, goals and more goals at the Amex Stadium. Patson Daka has levelled things up for Leicester and it’s 2-2 on the south coast.

Follow live updates here.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

Manchester United vs Arsenal

14:33 , Dylan Terry

Manchester United have only lost once at home to Arsenal in the Premier League since 2006.

That defeat came back in November 2020 when a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang penalty was enough to hand the Gunners a 1-0 victory.

Last season, Arsenal went in front but ended up losing 3-2 as a Cristiano Ronaldo brace proved decisive for the home side.

Arteta praises Arsenal start

14:28 , Dylan Terry

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal are being rewarded for sticking with their principles as the Premier League leaders get set to take on Manchester United on Sunday.

“For me, (managing a big club) is about being consistent,” the Arsenal manager said. “So when you try to bring an idea, you have a vision and you share that vision with the football club, then you take that direction and you go for it.

“And if you’re not going to go for it, then do it with someone else, but try to do something you’ve committed to with everybody.

“Because when it starts to move in other directions, I think that brings all the time a lot of chaos, a lot of uncertainties and lack of clarity, and when that happens, normally everybody disperses and everything breaks away.

“We stick together, we believed in what we did and, hopefully, we can achieve (our goals).”

Ten Hag vows to be Ronaldo’s ‘friend and teacher’

14:23 , Dylan Terry

Erik ten Hag is ready to act as both friend and teacher to Cristiano Ronaldo after the Manchester United star’s immediate future was finally put to bed.

The 37-year-old had been keen to call time on his second spell at Old Trafford less than a year after returning from Juventus following a disappointing season for a club he has won medals aplenty with.

Ten Hag and the club repeatedly said throughout the summer that Ronaldo would be staying put and, despite speculation continuing right up until Thursday’s transfer deadline, so it proved.

“I will be his friend, sometimes I will be his teacher. It depends on the situation,” said Ten Hag. “But, as we all know, he didn’t have the pre-season and you cannot miss the pre-season.

“It is a base, especially in the game we play, the way of play. We play another type in comparison with last year. It depends on the demands, cooperation and it demands certain positioning, in and out of position, and the other thing is fitness.”

Brighton 2-1 Leicester

14:18 , Dylan Terry

Brighton have turned things around inside a quarter of an hour against Leicester at the Amex Stadium.

Moises Caicedo has netted their second of the game and Graham Potter’s side are now in control on the south coast.

You can follow live updates of that one via the link below.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

Brighton 1-1 Leicester

14:13 , Dylan Terry

Elsewhere in the early kick-off, it has been a frantic start at the Amex Stadium in the Premier League clash between Brighton and Leicester.

The visitors, still searching for their first win of the season, netted the opener inside the first minute through Kelechi Iheanacho.

But the hosts have already hit back, levelling nine minutes later when Solly March’s header deflected in off Luke Thomas for an own goal.

We will keep you up to date with all the major happenings on the south coast.

Manchester United vs Arsenal: Early team news

14:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw are both dealing with “small complaints” meaning Diogo Dalot and Tyrell Malacia should keep their places in the full-back positions for the hosts. Anthony Martial is still missing too meaning Cristiano Ronaldo could return to the starting XI, should Ten Hag look to make changes from the side that won at Leicester.

Casemiro, who has come on as a substitute in the last two matches, is pushing for a first start in the middle of the park. Fellow new boy Antony could make his debut from the bench after arriving from Ajax on deadline day.

Arsenal are sweating on the fitness of Martin Odegaard after picking up a knock last time out. Should the skipper not be fit to go, expect Emile Smith Rowe to step in.

Injuries to both Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey are likely to see Albert Sambi Lokonga keep his place.

Predicted lineups

Man Utd: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia, Casemiro, Eriksen, Sancho, Fernandes, Elanga, Rashford

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney, Xhaka, Lokonga, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Jesus

What time is Manchester United vs Arsenal?

14:02 , Dylan Terry

The game kicks off at 4.30pm at Old Trafford on Saturday 4 September.

What TV channel is it on?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Subscribers can also stream the game via the Sky Go app.

Good afternoon

