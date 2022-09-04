Man United vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Dylan Terry
·6 min read
Follow live updates as Manchester United host Arsenal in the biggest fixture of the Premier League weekend. The Gunners head to Old Trafford at the top of the table and with five wins from their opening five games under Mikel Arteta. They will face their biggest test of the season so far, however, as they take on Erik ten Hag’s United - who appear to have turned a corner with three consecutive wins.

Thursday’s win over Leicester came as United confirmed the €100m signing of Brazil forward Anthony, as Ten Hag was reunited with the winger he worked with at Ajax. Arsenal, meanwhile, were frustrated in their pursuit of Douglas Luiz and suddenly look a little light in midfield. If Arsenal were to win it would be only their second at Old Trafford since 2006 and would increase the excitement around the Emirates of a potential title challenge. Follow live updates from Manchester United vs Arsenal, below:

Manchester United vs Arsenal LIVE: Latest updates

  • Match kicks off at 4:30pm at Old Trafford

  • United with three wins in a row, Arsenal five from five

  • Odegaard a doubt for visitors but Anthony could make debut

Manchester United FC - Arsenal FC

Man Utd vs Arsenal

14:40 , Dylan Terry

If Brighton do beat Leicester this afternoon then they will move four points clear of Manchester United.

It means a win for Erik ten Hag’s side over Arsenal would see them climb to fifth, still a quite remarkable position given where they were after two matches.

Meanwhile, a victory for Arsenal would see them open up a four-point gap to the chasing pack behind.

Brighton 2-2 Leicester

14:35 , Dylan Terry

Goals, goals, goals and more goals at the Amex Stadium. Patson Daka has levelled things up for Leicester and it’s 2-2 on the south coast.

Follow live updates here.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

Manchester United vs Arsenal

14:33 , Dylan Terry

Manchester United have only lost once at home to Arsenal in the Premier League since 2006.

That defeat came back in November 2020 when a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang penalty was enough to hand the Gunners a 1-0 victory.

Last season, Arsenal went in front but ended up losing 3-2 as a Cristiano Ronaldo brace proved decisive for the home side.

Arteta praises Arsenal start

14:28 , Dylan Terry

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal are being rewarded for sticking with their principles as the Premier League leaders get set to take on Manchester United on Sunday.

“For me, (managing a big club) is about being consistent,” the Arsenal manager said. “So when you try to bring an idea, you have a vision and you share that vision with the football club, then you take that direction and you go for it.

“And if you’re not going to go for it, then do it with someone else, but try to do something you’ve committed to with everybody.

“Because when it starts to move in other directions, I think that brings all the time a lot of chaos, a lot of uncertainties and lack of clarity, and when that happens, normally everybody disperses and everything breaks away.

“We stick together, we believed in what we did and, hopefully, we can achieve (our goals).”

Ten Hag vows to be Ronaldo’s ‘friend and teacher’

14:23 , Dylan Terry

Erik ten Hag is ready to act as both friend and teacher to Cristiano Ronaldo after the Manchester United star’s immediate future was finally put to bed.

The 37-year-old had been keen to call time on his second spell at Old Trafford less than a year after returning from Juventus following a disappointing season for a club he has won medals aplenty with.

Ten Hag and the club repeatedly said throughout the summer that Ronaldo would be staying put and, despite speculation continuing right up until Thursday’s transfer deadline, so it proved.

“I will be his friend, sometimes I will be his teacher. It depends on the situation,” said Ten Hag. “But, as we all know, he didn’t have the pre-season and you cannot miss the pre-season.

“It is a base, especially in the game we play, the way of play. We play another type in comparison with last year. It depends on the demands, cooperation and it demands certain positioning, in and out of position, and the other thing is fitness.”

Brighton 2-1 Leicester

14:18 , Dylan Terry

Brighton have turned things around inside a quarter of an hour against Leicester at the Amex Stadium.

Moises Caicedo has netted their second of the game and Graham Potter’s side are now in control on the south coast.

You can follow live updates of that one via the link below.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

Brighton 1-1 Leicester

14:13 , Dylan Terry

Elsewhere in the early kick-off, it has been a frantic start at the Amex Stadium in the Premier League clash between Brighton and Leicester.

The visitors, still searching for their first win of the season, netted the opener inside the first minute through Kelechi Iheanacho.

But the hosts have already hit back, levelling nine minutes later when Solly March’s header deflected in off Luke Thomas for an own goal.

We will keep you up to date with all the major happenings on the south coast.

Manchester United vs Arsenal: Early team news

14:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw are both dealing with “small complaints” meaning Diogo Dalot and Tyrell Malacia should keep their places in the full-back positions for the hosts. Anthony Martial is still missing too meaning Cristiano Ronaldo could return to the starting XI, should Ten Hag look to make changes from the side that won at Leicester.

Casemiro, who has come on as a substitute in the last two matches, is pushing for a first start in the middle of the park. Fellow new boy Antony could make his debut from the bench after arriving from Ajax on deadline day.

Arsenal are sweating on the fitness of Martin Odegaard after picking up a knock last time out. Should the skipper not be fit to go, expect Emile Smith Rowe to step in.

Injuries to both Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey are likely to see Albert Sambi Lokonga keep his place.

Predicted lineups

Man Utd: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia, Casemiro, Eriksen, Sancho, Fernandes, Elanga, Rashford

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney, Xhaka, Lokonga, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Jesus

What time is Manchester United vs Arsenal?

14:02 , Dylan Terry

The game kicks off at 4.30pm at Old Trafford on Saturday 4 September.

What TV channel is it on?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Subscribers can also stream the game via the Sky Go app.

Good afternoon

14:00 , Dylan Terry

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Arsenal, in the biggest fixture of the weekend. The Gunners head to Old Trafford at the top of the table and with five wins from their opening five games under Mikel Arteta. They will face their biggest test of the season so far, however, as they take on Erik ten Hag’s United - who appear to have turned a corner with three consecutive wins.

