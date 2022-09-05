Man United vs Arsenal: Five things we learned as Marcus Rashford steals limelight after Antony’s debut goal

Karl Matchett
·5 min read
Man United vs Arsenal: Five things we learned as Marcus Rashford steals limelight after Antony’s debut goal

Manchester United made it four wins in a row and dealt Arsenal a first Premier League defeat of the season on Sunday evening.

The first big moment of drama came as Gabriel Martinelli raced clear on a counter-attack to beat David de Gea, but the goal was chalked off after a pitchside review for a perceived foul on Christian Eriksen.

The first strike which stood came at the other end of the pitch as Marcus Rashford freed Antony and the debutant placed a textbook finish into the corner. That was the end of the scoring for the first half but there was far more to enjoy after the break.

First Bukayo Saka netted a deserved equaliser from close range, but Rashford then twice breached the Gunners’ back line on counter-attacks, firstly finishing on the run and then sweeping home after Eriksen broke clear and squared.

Here are five things we learned from the game at Old Trafford.

Antony thrown straight in by Ten Hag

Casemiro has had to bide his time and Malacia was another who needed a result or two to go against the Red Devils before coming into the team, but Antony had no such waits.

The manager knows him well, of course, and presumably had a familiar job to do from their time together in Amsterdam, but it was still a sizeable call to give the Brazilian an immediate start against one of the Premier League’s high-fliers.

He made an eventful start with a few moments of skill and one wild shot miles off-target, but just over half an hour into his debut came the moment the home fans wanted: played in one-on-one, he opened himself up and curled a fine finish inside the far corner for the game’s first (legitimate) goal.

Two long-range attempted efforts gave way to a much quieter second half and he was replaced before the hour mark, but both manager and fans will doubtless see optimism levels mightly boosted by the clean finish and willingness off the ball.

Counter crisis

Arsenal’s own lineup was boosted by the presence of Martin Odegaard and Oleksandr Zinchenko after injury issues, but they struggled to find the same fluidity in their play - in the final third in particular - that they had done in previous matches this season.

It has to be pointed out that this is the first time the Gunners have faced a team likely to finish in the top half, something which seems to have been rather overlooked amid the excitement at them putting together a 100 percent start.

As such, it’s no surprise that they were put under rather more pressure in the first half than they have been used to and perhaps the defeat will serve as a reminder that they are still some distance from the finished product.

Big gaps in midfield, far too easily breached on the counter-attack and a lack of recovery pace on show in defence meant they were left exposed far too often - while not being clinical at the other end ensured a first defeat of the season.

Silent Sancho but Rashford roars

United have several forward options to pick from now, though Cristiano Ronaldo remains a non-impact sub and Anthony Martial is still sidelined. However, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford remain in the mix with Ten Hag - albeit with very different impacts on this game.

Indeed, Sancho was largely a non-entity in terms of attacking output, having to watch on as most attacks built down the opposite flank and then spending a lot of time fruitlessly chasing back against Saka after the first half-hour.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

By contrast, Rashford started as the No9 again and once more had a telling impact: two goals and an assist, lots of neat interplay when United tried to counter from deep but, most of all, having the speed and willingness to run in behind to provide an out-ball for Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes.

The latter’s excellent pass allowed Rashford to race clear and finish in a similar style of goal to his effort against Liverpool, though a late hamstring issue will be a bit of a worry as European action starts up.

Fernandes rediscovers key role

There’s no question that Bruno Fernandes was both incredibly important for United after signing, and very much marginalised in that importance after Cristiano Ronaldo arrived. He has not always hit top gear this season either, but against Arsenal his best traits were on show with frequency.

The defence-splitting pass for Rashford’s first was impeccable in both weight and timing, while he also got involved in plenty of midfield battles, broke up a few moments of danger with his propensity to go to ground and perhaps had an influence on the referee’s decision to overturn Martinelli’s early strike - all factors which benefitted United.

Moving him right side, briefly, in the second half was an interesting wrinkle from Ten Hag, who wanted Fred as the combative ball-winner and carrier in central zones for that period, and Fernandes could easily have added another assist or two to his name later on as gaps appeared.

Top end

Six games in, Arsenal remain top of the table so there won’t be any hand-wringing, especially as next up domestically is winless Everton after facing Zurich in the Europa League.

But in the relentless race for top-four spots - assuming that’s the north London club’s ambition this term - defeats against perceived rivals are going to hurt. They will also keep the questions coming about how good or otherwise this side actually is, until they can win these tougher encounters.

So far, there’s a lack of evidence for it.

United though are definitely trending up: four wins on the bounce, a much stronger starting back four and now more goals to put into the team by the looks of things, even if Ronaldo isn’t yet included in that group, much to his obvious frustration in the closing stages.

More good work on show for Ten Hag, and more expectation will come with it too.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Antony scores on debut as Man United beat Arsenal to end Gunners’ perfect start

    <strong>Man United 3-1 Arsenal</strong>: Antony’s strike was cancelled out by Bukayo Saka’s equaliser, before Marcus Rashford scored twice on the counter

  • Remember the crisis? United beats Arsenal for 4th win in row

    Remember that time, not so long ago, when there was a crisis at Manchester United? After four straight wins, it seems like a dim and distant memory. The latest sign that United is well on the road to recovery came on Sunday with a 3-1 win over Arsenal, whose 100% start to the season came crashing to an end. There were still anti-Glazer chants inside and outside Old Trafford — it feels like they are here to stay, whether the team wins or loses — but they are now accompanied by frequent and jubila

  • Raptors sign forward Josh Jackson

    The Toronto Raptors announced on Wednesday that they have signed 2017 fourth-overall pick Josh Jackson.

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Fantasy Football: Deep sleepers to target in your draft

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon goes beyond the early rounds to highlight some deep sleeper candidates to consider at the backend of your draft.

  • B.C. teen wins Highland dancing world championship in Scotland

    A 17-year-old from British Columbia has won a world championship Highland dancing event in Scotland, the birthplace of the dance form. Annalise Lam, from the Brigadoon Dance Academy in Nanaimo, B.C., placed first in the junior championship at the Cowal Highland Gathering in Dunoon last Saturday. The teenager has been practising Highland dance for over a decade, and qualified for the event in Scotland after winning the Canadian championship in Regina in July. Lam beat Australian Morven Johnston a

  • Winnipeg basketball tournament aims to reduce period poverty for Zimbabwe women, girls

    The Manitoba Basketball African Association held its annual Ball for a Cause tournament this weekend, and Winnipeggers from across the African diaspora played to reduce period poverty for women and girls in rural Zimbabwe. Dennis Maritim, chairperson of the Ball for a Cause tournament, previously played for team Kenya. He said the basketballers are in it for their love of the game and to support a good cause. "None of the players even care about what the prize is.… There's no prize," he told gue

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Outfielder Bradley Zimmer, reliever Casey Lawrence added to Blue Jays' roster

    TORONTO — Outfielder Bradley Zimmer and relief pitcher Casey Lawrence have been added to the Toronto Blue Jays roster. Zimmer reported to the major league roster on Thursday after Toronto claimed him off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. It's Zimmer's second stint with the Blue Jays this season after Philadelphia claimed him from waivers on Aug. 18. He played nine games with the Phillies. Zimmer was free to be picked up by Philadelphia when he was designated for assignment in ord

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and

  • Oilers sign defenceman Ryan Murray to one-year, $750,000 contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Ryan Murray to a one-year contract worth US$750,000. Murray appeared in 37 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season and recorded four assists. He did not appear in the playoffs for Colorado's run to a Stanley Cup title. The 28-year-old Regina native was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the second overall pick in 2012 NHL draft. Murray has 128 career points (15 goals, 113 assists) and a defensive rating of plus-13 over 432 games

  • 'She has my back always': Ontario sisters reunite to play soccer at UPEI

    There's an argument to be made that Veronica and Patrycia Kozak should play on opposing teams. The sisters from Mississauga, Ont., 19 and 18 respectively, have been reunited at UPEI as soccer teammates now that Patrycia is in her first year while Veronica is entering second year. Based on how much they rip on each other, and their competitive elbowing on and off the field, you might think they'd be better off taking this sibling rivalry to separate clubs. But that's not how they want it to be. "

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Redblacks top Alouettes 38-24 to earn back-to-back wins for first time this season

    MONTREAL — In a season where the Ottawa Redblacks have struggled to build any momentum, a short week coming off a win turned out to be advantageous. The Redblacks (3-8) earned back-to-back wins for the first time this season courtesy of a 38-24 victory over the Montreal Alouettes at Percival Molson Stadium on Friday night. Quarterback Nick Arbuckle threw for 313 yards and one touchdown on 20-of-31 passing, in leading a focused Ottawa team. “A short week coming off a win is always nice because yo

  • Canada outlasts Swedish goalie in 3-0 women's world hockey quarterfinal win

    HERNING, DENMARK — Canada outlasted a tenacious goaltender to take another step toward defending its women's world hockey title. Sarah Potomak's highlight-reel goal in the second period and her assist on Erin Ambrose's third-period goal helped seal a 3-0 quarterfinal win Thursday over Sweden. Veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque scored her first world championship goal in her 10th appearance in the tournament, while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout. Emma Soderberg, who tend

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Blue Jays go on critical 10-game road trip with stops in Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Texas

    TORONTO — Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider has a simple recipe he hopes Toronto can stick to as it winds down Major League Baseball's regular season. Schneider counted off the ingredients in his Rogers Centre office on Wednesday, the day before the Blue Jays embarked on a lengthy road trip. Good starting pitching, consistent offensive approach, clean defence, and staying healthy were his focal points. "Maybe not in that order, per se," said Schneider with a laugh. "But I think those thin