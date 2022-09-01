Man Utd transfer news: Cristiano Ronaldo decision, Antony, Dubravka, Gakpo, Dest and more on deadline day

Sports Staff
·6 min read
Man Utd transfer news: Cristiano Ronaldo decision, Antony, Dubravka, Gakpo, Dest and more on deadline day

Manchester United are set for a busy few hours with targets still to get over the line ahead of the transfer window deadline tonight.

The arrival of Antony in a €100m deal from Ajax has been their biggest signing of the window, adding to the transfers of Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen earlier this summer.

United have picked up some momentum on the field with back-to-back wins over Liverpool and Southampton, and Erik ten Hag’s side have a testing week ahead starting with a trip to Leicester tonight and then Arsenal on Sunday.

Behind the scenes United may well be putting the finishing touches on some last-gasp transfers, particularly as the uncertainty around Cristiano Ronaldo’s future continues. Who else might be coming and going before the window closes?

Cristiano Ronaldo

It’s decision day for Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes. The Indpendent’s Miguel Delaney explained earlier this week that Mendes was making a last-minute attempt to move Ronaldo out on loan to either Napoli or Sporting Lisbon, in order to get his client Champions League football.

As Delaney explains, the extent of Ronaldo’s salary – understood to be more than £500,000 a week – has been one of the major obstacles to a move this summer, with most top clubs feeling his impact is no longer worth the money.

After United announced their agreement with Ajax for Antony, Ten Hag indicated Ronaldo would still be needed at Old Trafford this season - despite the 37-year-old starting the last two matches on the bench. “We need numbers there,” Ten Hag said when asked about Ronaldo. “We need not just quantity but quality.”

Sergino Dest

Erik ten Hag had explored signing a right back ahead of the final two days of the window and The Independent’s Miguel Delaney has reported that Barcelona defender Sergino Dest was identified as the most viable option on the market. The Independent first reported United’s interest in the USA international two weeks ago, and talks have become more concrete since then.

However, Ten Hag has confirmed United will be keeping Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer and, when asked whether Antony and Dubravka’s arrivals would mark the end of their transfer business, said: “I think so, it will be for this window the end, but when there is great opportunity we always have to be alert at this top club. Aaron will stay in. So this squad, we will go from September to minimum January but we will play with this squad this season.”

And this morning it was reported the full-back will join AC Milan on a season-long loan.

Antony

Manchester United have confirmed that they have signed Antony from Ajax. The deal will see United pay a guaranteed €95m (£81.3m), plus a further €5m (£4.2m) in add-ons.

Antony becomes the second player to follow manager Erik ten Hag from the Dutch champions to Old Trafford following defender Lisandro Martinez. United paid an initial €57.37m (£48.3m) for the Argentina international – a fee that could rise by a further €10m to around £56.7m – and Ajax are now set to land an even bigger windfall.

Antony is the second-most expensive transfer in United’s history, following the world record-breaking £89.6m arrival of Paul Pogba from Juventus in 2016 and could feature against Arsenal on Sunday.

Martin Dubravka

Martin Dubravka is on the brink of moving to Old Trafford after Newcastle and Manchester United agreed terms on a loan deal with an option to buy. United have been insistent on a loan with an option to buy the 33-year-old Slovakian for around £6m, and Dubravka will provide competition for long-time No 1 David de Gea. Interest cooled over Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kevin Trapp after the club demanded €25m.

Cody Gakpo

After announcing an agreement had been reached with Ajax for Antony and with Dubravka set for his medical, United’s transfer business in terms of incomings looks to be complete. United though had been interested in PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo, throughout the summer. Another winger with significant potential, the 23-year-old may still be a target in the future, but the signing of Antony is likely to end any chances of a move this summer.

United may be forced into action if there is competition before the deadline, however. There are a number of clubs circling Gakpo following PSV’s exit from the Champions League, with Everton and Leeds joining Southampton. The Telegraph reports PSV rejected a bid of around £25m from Southampton earlier this week, while transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims Leeds are now the frontrunners.

Memphis Depay

Memphis is set to remain at Barcelona and see out the remain year of his contract, according to Sport in Spain. United had reportedly explored the idea of bringing back the Dutch international to Old Trafford, but there will be no deal.

Frenkie de Jong

Manchester United’s summer-long pursuit of Frenkie de Jong is over. Having worked under Ten Hag at Ajax, Miguel Delaney reported last month that De Jong favours a move but is waiting for Barcelona to pay deferred wages as the Catalan club continues to face financial difficulties.

Barcelona may still need to sell De Jong to make their strange summer of business work - as Karl Matchett explains.

James Garner

Midfielder James Garner is expected to leave before the deadline with The Independent’s Mark Critchley reporting Everton are favourites to win the race to sign the 21-year-old on a permanent basis.

Garner has attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs since United indicated that they would listen to offers of aroud £15m earlier this month. He impressed on loan in the Championship last season, helping Nottingham Forest win promotion through the play-offs, but returned to Old Trafford facing competition for regular minutes.

The arrivals of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen have seen him drop further down the pecking order and Garner was not mentioned by Erik ten Hag when listing his midfield options last week.

Who else could leave?

Marseille have signed defender Eric Bailly on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent move. According to reports, the deal includes an obligation to buy if add-ons are met while Marseille will also cover the 28-year-old’s full wages during the course of the loan. And after clinching Hannibal Mejbri on loan, Birmingham are now chasing his fellow United youngster Tahith Chong, on a permanent deal.

What has Erik ten Hag said?

“Will that be the end of the signings? I think so, [Antony and Dubravka] for this window, it will be the end. But when there is great opportunity, you have to be always alert as a top club.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Canada's Maddie Szeryk has career-best performance at CP Women's Open

    OTTAWA — Canada's Maddie Szeryk has proven to herself that she can compete on the LPGA Tour. Szeryk, from London, Ont., had her best-ever performance on the world's top women's golf circuit this past week, finishing in a tie for 26th at the CP Women's Open. She closed out the national championship with an even-par 71 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club on Sunday to finish at 9 under overall. "It's really special. I definitely got a little choked up on No. 18, just the crowd and everyone coming out and

  • Blue Jays fans reeling after getting swept by Angels

    Sunday's sloppy, mistake-filled loss to the Angels sent a number of Blue Jays fans off the deep end.

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • Ohtani, Rengifo hit two-run homers as Angels complete sweep of Jays with 8-3 win

    TORONTO — Even though the lowly Los Angeles Angles swept his Toronto Blue Jays, interim manager John Schneider will refrain from a furniture-tossing fit of anger to rally his club. The Angels (55-73) received two-run homers from Luis Rengifo and Shohei Ohtani and solo blasts from Kurt Suzuki and Mike Trout to handle the Blue Jays 8-3 in the series finale, outscoring the home side 22-3 in the three-game set. "I'm never the type of guy who will go in there and flip the table," Schneider said. "At

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have

  • Canadian Chase Brown has stellar opening to Illinois' 2022 NCAA opener

    Canadian Chase Brown showed why he was on the 2023 Senior Bowl watch list. The Illinois running back ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in the Illini's season-opening 38-6 win over Wyoming on Saturday. The five-foot-11, 205-pound native of London, Ont., also became the 19th player in school history to rush for over 2,000 career yards and first since 2011 (excluding quarterbacks) to score three touchdowns in a game. "He's just really patient," Illinois head coach Bret Bielema sa

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • Alberta equestrian rides across Mongolian landscape in world's toughest horse race

    An Alberta woman spent a gruelling 10 days trekking more than 1,000 kilometres across Mongolia on horseback. Adele Dobler, a helicopter pilot, was one of 48 riders selected in a lottery of 2,000 applicants to participate in the Mongol Derby, considered the hardest and longest horse-riding race in the world. Dobler had wanted to compete in a race like the Mongol derby since she was nine years old. "I'm 36 now, so I've been thinking about it for a long time," she said while on CBC Edmonton's Radio

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • 'I've been able to dream big': 62-year-old Canadian becomes oldest woman to summit K2 in Pakistan

    An Oakville, Ont., woman became the oldest female to climb the second highest mountain in the world at the age of 62, after picking up Alpine climbing at 50. Liliya Ianovskaia, not only managed to successfully summit Mount Everest in Nepal, she went on to climb two more mountains above 8,000 metres just weeks after. Despite Mount Everest being the highest mountain on earth at 8,849 metres, K2 in Pakistan, the second highest peak, is known to be one of the most dangerous and difficult treks due t

  • Gilgeous-Alexander, Joseph, Alexander-Walker won't play against Panama

    PANAMA CITY — Trae Bell-Haynes, Abu Kigab and Jean-Victor Mukama have been added to Canada's roster for the team's FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Panama on Monday. The trio replace NBA players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Cory Joseph, who are all unavailable. Canada (7-0) is the only undefeated team in the Americas after a 99-87 win over Argentina on Thursday in Victoria. The Canadians can qualify for the 2023 World Cup with a win over Panama (2-5), and if Venezu

  • Locals raise thousands in donations for all 6 killed in Barrie car crash

    A group of women in Barrie is hoping to raise $60,000 for the six young people killed in a car crash on a closed road in Barrie, Ont., last weekend. Ripple of Kindness, with support from Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, has raised more than $11,000 for the families of Luke West, Curtis King, River Wells, Haley Marin, Jersey Mitchell and Jason O'Connor. They were killed in a single-vehicle collision in the south end of Barrie, about an hour north of Toronto, and were found early Sunday morning. "While t