Man United target Rúben Amorim promises decision after his Sporting Lisbon plays on Friday

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Manchester United target Rúben Amorim has promised to clarify his future coaching plans after his Sporting Lisbon team plays a Portuguese league game on Friday evening.

Amorim spoke on Thursday at a news conference ahead of league-leading Sporting facing Estrela da Amadora. Sporting has started its title defense with nine straight wins.

“After the game tomorrow, we will have the decision made,” Amorim said. “It will be very clear, so it’s one more day.”

The 39-year-old coach’s growing reputation and two Portuguese league titles in four seasons attracted Man United, which fired Erik ten Hag on Monday with the team 14th in the English Premier League.

Sporting's statement to the Lisbon Stock Exchange said United was interested in paying the release clause in Amorim’s contract worth 10 million euros ($10.8 million).

“It is a negotiation between two clubs,” Amorim said on Thursday. “It’s never easy. Even with the clauses it’s never easy, they have to talk.”

Reports in English and Portuguese media suggest Amorim will move to Manchester during the next break for national team games. That would make his first Man United game on Nov. 24 at Ipswich.

One of Amorim’s likely final games with Sporting is hosting Manchester City on Tuesday in the Champions League.

Amorim had been linked to joining Man City, where Pep Guardiola has not publicly committed to renewing a contract that expires after the season. Man City’s next director of football, Hugo Viana, will join from Sporting after this season.

Man United was led by interim coach Ruud van Nistelrooy on Wednesday and beat Leicester 5-2 in the English League Cup.

Van Nistelrooy, a former Man United star striker who returned in the offseason to assist his Dutch compatriot Ten Hag, seems set to coach the team for three more home games: Chelsea visits in the Premier League on Sunday, then PAOK in the Europa League, and Leicester again in the Premier League on Nov. 10.

Van Nistelrooy said on Thursday that it had been well-communicated that his new role would be interim only.

“I was happy with that,” he said at a news conference ahead of Sunday's game. “I felt that I was called upon to help the club forward in the situation and obviously it was difficult that Erik had to leave."

Van Nistelrooy, who is under contract as an assistant through next season, said "you have to switch and (adopt) the mindset to win because in the end 75,000 (are) people waiting and celebrating and millions watching at home.

“I think that’s what we try to do," he continued, “and same for Sunday at least, and then after that we’ll see.”

