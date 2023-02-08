Man United stages fightback to draw 2-2 with Leeds in EPL

  • Leeds United's Weston McKennie, right, and Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez battle for the ball during an English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)
    Leeds United's Weston McKennie, right, and Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez battle for the ball during an English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)
  • Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, left vis for the ball with Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
    Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, left vis for the ball with Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
  • Leeds United's head coach Simon Hooper, centre shouts out to his players during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
    Leeds United's head coach Simon Hooper, centre shouts out to his players during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
  • Manchester United's Marcel Sabitzer takes the ball forward during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
    Manchester United's Marcel Sabitzer takes the ball forward during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
  • Manchester United's Luke Shaw, left vies for the ball with Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
    Manchester United's Luke Shaw, left vies for the ball with Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
  • Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto, celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
    Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto, celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
  • Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
    Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
  • Manchester United's goalkeeper David de Gea makes a save during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
    Manchester United's goalkeeper David de Gea makes a save during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
JAMES ROBSON
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United fought back from a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 with Leeds in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Substitute Jadon Sancho rescued a point for Erik ten Hag's team, which missed the chance to move level on points with second-place Manchester City.

Leeds fired Jesse Marsch on Monday. It is still waiting for a first win in the league since Nov. 5, but moved a point clear of the relegation zone.

Both teams, however, will feel they missed the opportunity to take more from the thrilling match at Old Trafford.

Leeds stunned the home crowd by taking the lead after just 55 seconds through Wilfried Gnonto and looked on course for victory when Raphael Varane deflected Crysencio Summerville’s cross into his own net three minutes after halftime.

United got back into the game through Marcus Rashford's header in the 62nd and Sancho equalized in the 70th.

But on a night when United was looking to cut the gap on leader Arsenal to five points, it remains seven behind the London club having played two more games.

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

