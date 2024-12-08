Man United sporting director Dan Ashworth leaves club after less than six months

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth is leaving the club by mutual agreement, less than six months after taking over the role as part of an overhaul by minority owner Jim Ratcliffe.

United announced his departure on Sunday - the morning after a 3-2 loss to Nottingham Forest left the club 13th in the Premier League standings and eight points adrift of the top four.

James Robson, The Associated Press