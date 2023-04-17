Man United: Roy Keane suggests double standards over criticism of ‘pure quality’ Bruno Fernandes

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Roy Keane has suggested that pundits, including himself, are too quick to criticise Bruno Fernandes after the Manchester United midfielder was lauded for his display against Nottingham Forest.

The Portuguese player has often been slated for his attitude in difficult games but former Red Devils captain Keane spoke incredibly highly of his ability on Sunday afternoon.

Antony’s opener at the City Ground came after a fine through ball from Fernandes to Anthony Martial, which capped an important display that also saw him hit the crossbar.

“Brilliant, I really think he’s a brilliant player,” Keane told Sky Sports.

GOAL! Nottingham Forest 0-1 Man Utd 🚨



Manchester United finally make their dominance count thanks to a goal from Antony pic.twitter.com/LapNiVivFw — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 16, 2023

“He’ll be disappointed he didn’t score, but the quality of his balls into the box – if you’re a striker it’s a dream, you make some runs and he picks you out.

“He’s got a good relationship obviously with [Christian] Eriksen and the players around him. I just think he’s pure quality.

“I know we criticised him before the game, we criticise him when United don’t win football matches but not many players could have played that pass [to Martial].

“He’s two steps ahead in terms of his quality and the picture he has on the football pitch, some of the passes, his movement... I think the guy’s pure quality. He’ll be disappointed again he hasn’t scored but great day for him, very comfortable.”