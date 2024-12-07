Man United are ready to allow Erik ten Hag signing to leave despite improved form

The arrival of new manager Ruben Amorim at Manchester United could be bad news for some of the players.

The manager will make changes according to his playing style and his football philosophy and that could be the end of some players at Old Trafford.

One of Erik ten Hag’s signings at the club could be heading out of the club soon with Man United ready to allow the player to leave in January.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Man United acknowledge that Antony has improved his form recently but they are still ready to sell him if they receive good offers.

The Red Devils are looking to make room in the squad for new signings and allowing Antony to leave would generate funds for their transfer business.

The Brazilian winger has not been a starter under Amorim as the left-wing spot is occupied by either Marcus Rashford or Alejandro Garnacho and the right-wing spot is occupied by Amad Diallo.

Man United paid £86 million to Ajax for Antony, who was a key player under then-manager Ten Hag at Ajax before making the move to Old Trafford.

Man United manager Ruben Amorim is ready to sell Antony. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

This transfer was one of the most significant moves of the 2022 summer window for the Red Devils, with Ten Hag strongly advocating for the signing, as he had worked with Antony at Ajax and was familiar with his playing style and potential.

Antony’s move to Man United has not worked out

However, the move did not work for the player or for the club and some of his off the field activities did not help his cause at the Premier League club.

Antony has failed to produce numbers at Old Trafford and his playing style has often been frustrating for the fans as it has not produced any end product.

The Brazilian only managed to score one Premier League goal last season in 29 appearances which is a poor return for a player playing at any level, let along for a big club like Man United.

Amorim and the club chiefs are making the right decision to part ways with Antony as he is far from earning a place in the starting line up and they could sign a much better player to replace him.