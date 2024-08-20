Man United midfielder Maxi Oyedele “in talks” to join Legia Warsaw

Manchester United youngster Maxi Oyedele could leave Old Trafford before the end of the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old is “in talks” with Polish side Legia Warsaw, who are hoping to finalise a deal in the coming days.

As reported by the Daily Mail, United are willing to let Oyedele leave the club after failing to break into Erik ten Hag’s first team squad.

The midfielder was part of the club’s FA Youth Cup winning side in 2021-22 that featured the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo.

After a strong spell on loan at Altrincham in the 2022/23 season, Oyedele was promoted to the first team squad at Old Trafford and looked set to fight for his place at the club.

However, given the high level of competition at United, he was shipped out on loan once more and now looks set for the exit door at the Theatre of Dreams.

Oyedele couldn’t help save Forest Green Rovers from relegation last season but did gain some valuable first team experience that will stand him in good stead for the future.

The youngster joined United from Burnley as an eight year old and has progressed through the youth ranks over the last decade.

Despite his Salford roots, the midfielder has been capped by Poland at Under 21 level, whom he qualifies to represent through his mother.

Given the links, a move to the Ekstraklasa looks like a sensible new base for Oyedele to develop his skills and kickstart his career with the player said to be “keen on the move”.

United are believed to be willing to accept a reasonable fee for the teenager, but any deal is likely to include a substantial sell-on clause.

Meanwhile, United are hoping to securing one or two further additions to Ten Hag’s first team, with Uruguayan Manual Ugarte expected to join the ranks before the end of the window.

