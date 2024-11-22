Man United manager Ruben Amorim is “stunned” with what he has seen in training

Ruben Amorim has taken charge of Manchester United who are currently 13th in the Premier League standings.

The Red Devils have struggled massively this season and the Portuguese manager has an enormous job at Old Trafford.

He is taking charge of the club that has struggled to perform well for a number of years and their performances this season in the league and the Europa League have shown how far behind they are from the top clubs in the world.

A new report has claimed that the 39-year-old manager is surprised after taking charge of Man United training for the first time and he is shocked to see how much they players are lacking in some aspects.

According to The Sun, Amorim is stunned after seeing Man United players up close in training.

The report has claimed that the manager found it hard to believe how much the players are lacking in intensity and speed.

The manager has now realised that his job at Old Trafford will be much more difficult that he initially thought.

It should not really come as a surprise to the manager considering how the players have performed in the last few years.

The likes of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Erik ten Hag have both been unable to get the best out of the players at the club.

The players’ poor performances have seen Man United finish eighth in the league and crash out of the Champions League by finishing at the bottom of their group.

Ruben Amorim is surprised at the poor level of Man United players. (Photo by Gualter Fatia, Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Amorim will have a mountain to climb at the club if he wants to take the Red Devils back to the top of English football.

Considering how the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal have improved in the last few years, Man United have to catch up to them or risk losing more ground in the race to become the top English club.

The report in The Sun concluded: ‘During the first sessions this week, Amorim was constantly having to tell the players to pick up the pace – and this has continued through the week.’

Ruben Amorim will introduce a new system at Man United

The Portuguese manager favours a 3-4-3 formation and the players will now have to adapt to the playing style and the demands of the new manager.

He will play with a back three at the club with two wing-backs deployed out wide. It remains to be seen how the players will respond to the new methods and whether they are flexible enough to adopt them.