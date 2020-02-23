Man United jumps to fifth thanks to Fernandes' first goal, Martial brilliance and VAR (video)

Anthony Martial (9) scored a dazzler and Bruno Fernandes registered his first goal for Manchester United in a win over Watford. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Fifth place in the Premier League is suddenly a hot ticket. And Manchester United seems to have noticed.

Bruno Fernandes scored his first goal for the club, Anthony Martial dazzled to double the lead and VAR once again aided United in a 3-0 victory over Watford on Sunday. Coupled with a VAR-ridden win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last Monday, United has now jumped up to fifth in the league table.

When UEFA issued Manchester City a two-season Champions League ban nine days ago, fifth place became the final Champions League qualifying spot instead of fourth, as City is overwhelmingly likely to finish top four.

Thus the chase began, with the Red Devils, Tottenham Hotspur and (surprisingly) Sheffield United in closest proximity. Both Spurs and failed to win this weekend, however, leaving the door open for Man United.

Fernandes, January’s big signing, was taken out by Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster shortly before halftime. He converted his penalty with a Josef Martinez-esque hop and assuredness:

VAR ruled out what looked to be a Watford equalizer not long after halftime, when Craig Dawson was called for a handball right before Troy Deeney scored. It appeared to be the correct call by letter of the law, though the VAR “laws” still need a lot of work.

In any event, Martial punished Watford a few minutes. He slipped behind the Watford line and while Foster saved his initial effort, Martial’s impressive footwork gave way to a breezy chip shot:

Mason Greenwood sealed the three points in the 75th minute with a left-footed rocket into the roof of the net.

It’s only the third time all season United has won back-to-back league games. March is brutal, however, with the Red Devils visiting Everton, hosting the Manchester derby, traveling to Tottenham and welcoming Sheffield United. Those last two games in particular will have a big impact on the race for fifth.

Manchester United’s tough season is suddenly looking up. We’ll find out soon enough if it stays that way.

