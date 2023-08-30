Man United injury update: Raphael Varane, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund latest news and return dates

Manchester United’s injury problems continue to grow ahead of their trip to face Arsenal this weekend.

It has been a less than convincing start to the season from Erik ten Hag’s side, who were beaten by Tottenham and had to come from two-goals down to secure victory at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Ten Hag is currently without Mason Mount and another new signing in Rasmus Hojlund is yet to feature, while the club’s injury woes at left-back could force them into the transfer market.

Here’s all the latest on Man United’s injury problems...

Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane was replaced at half-time in the win over Nottingham Forest, though Erik ten Hag’s comments after the match suggested the move was a precautionary one.

“He had complaints, we didn’t want to risk him,” Ten Hag said. “We know we have Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, good replacements. So we don’t take the risk, but what the complaint is and if it is really bad, we don’t know. We have to wait.”

The club have now confirmed he will be out for a “few weeks”.

Potential return date: September 30 vs Crystal Palace

Mason Mount

Man United confirmed that Mason Mount would be out until after next month’s international break due to a “small complaint”.

No details on the nature of the injury has been given, though it has been reported that Mount could miss between four and six weeks after picking up the issue against Tottenham.

The home match against Brighton straight after the international break could come too soon, with a return a week later against Burnley a possibility.

Potential return date: September 23 vs Burnley

Mason Mount will not return before the international break (Getty Images)

Rasmus Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund is yet to make his Man United debut after arriving from Atalanta for £72m, but Ten Hag suggested ahead of the Forest clash that the striker could be in contention to face Arsenal this weekend.

“Not for tomorrow,” the United boss said last Friday.

“[He’s] near. Today, for the first time, he came into team training so next week we expect him to do a full week of team training so he is near to the squad.”

Potential return date: September 3 vs Arsenal

It is less positive news for Luke Shaw, who Ten Hag confirmed will be out for even longer than Mount.

The left-back has picked up a muscle injury, with the club suggesting he will be out for “a number of weeks”, however reports claim that Shaw’s issue could be more serious than that and a return before October is unlikely.

Potential return date: October 2023

Tyrell Malacia missed the pre-season tour to the USA with an injury and is yet to feature in the Premier League this season.

Ten Hag revealed Malacia will be unavailable for “a few weeks” with the unspecified issue, with the left-back set to be unavailable until after the international break at the very least.

Potential return date: September 23 vs Burnley

Double blow: Man United are without Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Kobbie Mainoo has missed the start of the campaign after suffering an ankle injury against Real Madrid in pre-season.

Speaking earlier this month, Ten Hag revealed the teenager could be in contention again by the start of November, if not sooner.

“At this moment, he’s not available but I think he will also, in say one, two months,” Ten Hag said. “Not in one month, but in two months, he will be available.

“And so, for the winter [that] is coming up, he absolutely will have his games.”

Potential return date: November 2023

Tom Heaton has been unavailable for the opening three games of the Premier League season.

The goalkeeper is out with a calf injury picked up on the eve of the new campaign, but could return after the international break in September.

Potential return date: September 16 vs Brighton

There was also a pre-season setback for Amad Diallo, who picked up a knee injury against Arsenal in the USA.

The club confirmed Diallo would miss the “first part” of the season, with no update on his recovery provided since.

Potential return date: Unknown