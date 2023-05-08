Man United injury update: Raphael Varane, Alejandro Garnacho, Scott McTominay latest news and return dates

Manchester United are struggling for form in the season run-in after back-to-back defeats hampered their top-four push.

Narrow 1-0 defeats to Brighton and West Ham have seen United hand Liverpool an opportunity to get back into the mix, and their defensive injuries are surely playing a part.

United are hoping to have Raphael Varane back before the end of the campaign while there have been updates on Scott McTominay, Alejandro Garnacho, Donny van de Beek and Lisandro Martinez’s absences.

Here is your latest update of Manchester United injuries and return dates...

Raphael Varane

Erik ten Hag is hopeful that Varane will be back in time to play the FA Cup final against Manchester City on June 3.

An ankle issue has ruled him out since mid-April and United are confident that his season is not over, despite reports suggesting it could be.

When pressed on the matter recently, the Red Devils boss said: “I think so. Yeah, Varane, for the cup final, he can return.”

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Alejandro Garnacho

The youngster was originally ruled out for the season after injuring his ankle against Fulham in March, but an early return to training has put him in the frame to play before the campaign ends.

Garnacho returned to first-team training at the beginning of the month, but Erik ten Hag decided against a squad berth against Brighton. The winger was on the bench against West Ham, but failed to come on.

Lisandro Martinez

One player who will certainly not return this season is Martinez.

The defender suffered a broken metatarsal bone in his foot in the Europa League tie with Sevilla and has since undergone surgery, with a view to returning for pre-season.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Scott McTominay

There is big uncertainty over when McTominay will be fit to play again for United, with his season at risk due to an unspecified injury.

Ten Hag told reporters recently: “Scott, we have to wait a little bit longer, I fear.

“But I am sure they are all motivated to be back as soon as possible as we play a lot of finals, huge games and, in the end, we know what is going on then.”

Story continues

Donny van de Beek

Next season is also the aim for Van de Beek following a positive injury update from the midfielder on his knee injury.

Out since January, he told MUTV: “I am, for now, doing a lot of gym work. But I am getting closer to being on the pitch so that is a positive. I am not far away.”

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Tom Heaton

It is fair to say that Heaton will not feature again this season after picking up an ankle complaint in March.

While his recovery timeframe was put down to “weeks”, it is hard to see him ousting either Jack Butland or David De Gea upon his return to fitness.

Phil Jones

A long-term knee injury continues to haunt Jones, who has reportedly not even trained under Ten Hag in the United first-team.

With his contract up at the end of the season, he has likely played for United for the last time.