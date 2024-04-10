Manchester United injury update: Raphael Varane, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw latest news and return dates

Manchester United are monitoring a pair of fresh injury concerns ahead of the trip to Bournemouth.

The Red Devils may have earned an entertaining draw with Liverpool on the weekend but Marcus Rashford was taken off during the second half and Scott McTominay missed out altogether.

Casemiro did make the game after a knock the previous week, but Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans are set for a continued absence.

They join the likes of Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw in hoping for a return before the season’s end.

Here is your latest update of Man Utd injury news and return dates...

Raphael Varane

Erik ten Hag provided a downbeat assessment of Varane’s injury situation after the Liverpool match.

Having been taken off at Chelsea, the French defender was then unavailable on the weekend and his manager said: “I don’t think at short notice they will return.”

Potential return date: Unknown

Marcus Rashford

An hour into the derby, Rashford appeared to be struggling with an injury and signalled to the bench before being taken off.

It is not clear what issue the England forward had picked up and Ten Hag intimated that he will face a short spell on the sidelines, pending a further update.

"I'm not sure, but I don't think it will be long-term,” he stated post-match.

Potential return date: April/May 2024

Marcus Rashford has a fresh injury worry (Getty Images)

Luke Shaw

England left-back Shaw is in a race to be fit before the end of the campaign.

Gareth Southgate described his chances of making Euro 2024 as “touch and go” last month.

Potential return date: May/June 2024

Scott McTominay

United confirmed that McTominay “has been added to an extensive injury list” on Sunday after his absence from the squad.

No further detail has been delivered on the midfielder, who had featured in the defeat at Chelsea last week.

Potential return date: Unknown

Jonny Evans

Veteran centre-back Evans was also being referred to by Ten Hag when he dismissed any notion that he will return to the squad soon.

He sat out his country’s recent internationals due to a minor issue before he was also taken off against Chelsea.

Potential return date: Unknown

Lisandro Martinez

An injury-hit season for Martinez continued earlier this month with news that, fresh from a two-month absence due to a knee problem, he picked up a calf complaint during training.

The initial prognosis is a further lay-off of around a month.

Potential return date: May 2024

It has been a bad year for Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Victor Lindelof

Lindelof was forced off in the recent draw at Brentford with a hamstring injury.

United hope to have him back in early May for the final games of the season.

Potential return date: May 2024

Tyrell Malacia

A knee injury suffered last summer has seen Malacia ruled out for the entire season so far, partly due to a series of setbacks.

Ten Hag revealed last month that the Dutchman is closing in on a return: “We've turned a point and it's positive – he will return soon on the pitch. I don't think then it will take long before he's returning in the team training.”

Potential return date: Spring/summer 2024

Anthony Martial

Martial is something of a forgotten man at Old Trafford after undergoing surgery on a groin issue in January.

It was initially claimed he would be back in April but there is still no sign of the forward, whose contract expires this summer.

Potential return date: April/May 2024