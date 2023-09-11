Man United injury update: Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat latest news and return dates

Manchester United are in major need of an upturn in fortunes after the international break.

A poor start to the season has seen them beaten by both Tottenham and Arsenal, while Erik ten Hag’s side have proven unconvincing even in wins against Wolves and Nottingham Forest.

After the break, United host Brighton before travelling to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, difficult games for a manager under pressure as it is.

With that in mind, ten Hag could do with having some of his key players back from injury.

Here’s an update on the latest Man United injuries.

So important to the way United build up from the back, concern was raised when he came off with a foot problem against Arsenal.

Not involved for Argentina despite being called up, Argentine manager Lionel Scaloni assured fans Martinez was fit.

"Licha, as you know, had an issue with his feet. In their last game [Arsenal vs Manchester United], he was in pain and went out [was subbed] for precaution. They have done studies and he’s well."

Potential return date: Saturday 16 September 2023 vs Brighton

Sofyan Amrabat

Deadline day signing Sofyan Amrabat was forced to pull out of the Morocco squad for their games against Liberia and Burkina Faso, sparking worries the midfielder had arrived on loan from Fiorentina injured.

Still, Atlas Lions boss Walid Regragui insists that was only a matter of precaution, raising hope Amrabat will make his debut on Saturday.

Potential return date: Saturday 16 September 2023 vs Brighton

New boy: Amrabat is in line to make his Manchester United debut after the international break (Manchester United via Getty Images)

Victor Lindelof

Another defender in Lindelof came off against Arsenal too, albeit due to illness rather than injury. Involved for Sweden over the break, it seems almost certain he will be in contention for the Brighton game.

Potential return date: Saturday 16 September 2023 vs Brighton

Summer signing Mount is yet to really get going as a United player and has missed their last two games with a hamstring problem.

The England international, however, is likely to feature after the international break.

Potential return date: Wednesday 20 September 2023 vs Bayern Munich

Young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo impressed during pre-season but saw his summer ruined by an ankle injury suffered in a friendly against Real Madrid.

Mainoo, however, is likely to be back in action by the end of the month.

Potential return date: September 2023

Varane came off injured in the win over Forest and missed the Arsenal loss with an unspecified fitness and the club say the Frenchman will miss “a few weeks” of action.

Potential return date: October 2023

A mainstay of ten Hag’s side, Shaw’s muscle injury will keep him out of action for a number of weeks, hence the loan signing of Sergio Reguilon.

Potential return date: October 2023