Man United injury update: Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount latest news and return dates

Manchester United are back under pressure after a miserable defeat at Newcastle on Saturday night.

While Erik ten Hag’s returned from the recent international break as one of the Premier League’s form teams, two poor results in big games have reopened some wounds.

An error-strewn performance at Galatasaray has left United with a mountain to climb in the Champions League, while Newcastle could well have won by more on Saturday.

With the January transfer window still a few weeks away, the only relief Ten Hag can look for is players returning from injury.

Here’s a look at the latest on Manchester United injuries.

Christian Eriksen limped off during the win over Luton before the international break and Ten Hag confirmed it will take “some weeks” before the Dane is back in action.

Potential return date: Unknown

Summer signing Mason Mount hasn’t really got going as a United player and is currently dealing with a calf issue.

There are fears he could miss the game with Chelsea later this week.

Potential return date: December 2023

Mount has endured a frustrating time of things at Manchester United (PA)

Lisandro Martinez

Lisandro Martinez proved a revelation last season but has not played since September. Last month, he confirmed he would not be rushing back from a foot problem.

Potential return date: January 2024

Casemiro has struggled to live up to his first season with United and picked up a hamstring injury last month.

Ten Hag has previously confirmed he doesn’t expect the Brazilian back before Christmas.

Potential return date: January 2024

Struggling: Casemiro has failed to live up to last season (AP)

Emergency signing Jonny Evans was handed a run in the first-team up until he went off injured against Copenhagen last month.

Potential return date: Unknown

United recently confirmed left-back Tyrell Malacia suffered a setback in training.

Potential return date: Unknown