Man United handed potential huge injury blow v Fulham as star seen limping & taken off – report

Manchester United started the 2024-25 Premier League campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory over Fulham at Old Trafford on Friday night courtesy of summer signing Joshua Zirkzee, but they also suffered an injury scare and could be handed a massive blow going forward.

Jonny Evans replaced Harry Maguire in the 81st minute and Sky Sports posted on their live commentary page that the England international was limping and holding the back of his right leg as he went off.

It remains to be seen if the Man United centre-back has sustained a serious injury, and manager Erik ten Hag will hope that is not the case.

An injury to French centre-back and summer signing Leny Yoro in pre-season forced the Red Devils to quickly wrap up a deal for the Netherlands international centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, but their options at the back could become thinner should Maguire become unavailable for selection.

Luke Shaw is already out of action until next month while Tyrell Malacia is yet to return to first-team training having missed the whole of last season.

Diogo Dalot filled in at left-back against Fulham while summer arrival Noussair Mazraoui made his debut at right-back before he was replaced by his former Bayern Munich teammate.

Man United have three centre-backs available should it be confirmed that Maguire has picked up a serious knock, but starting another campaign with injuries to key players is the last thing Ten Hag wants.

The Red Devils return to action next Saturday with a trip to face Brighton and Hove Albion, and they will be keen to make it back-to-back Premier League victories.

Their win tonight was far from impressive after they left it late against the London club, but they got the job done in the end and Ten Hag will hope that keeps happening as the Dutchman looks to challenge for the Premier League title this term.