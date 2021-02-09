Man United game in Europa League moved to Italy from Spain

NYON, Switzerland — Manchester United’s trip to Real Sociedad in the Europa League was moved to Italy on Tuesday because of pandemic-related travel restrictions between England and Spain.

UEFA said the home stadium of Juventus in Turin will stage the first leg of the round of 32 on Feb. 18.

United is the third English team to have its next European game switched to a neutral venue. Liverpool and Manchester City are both now going to Budapest, Hungary, for Champions League matches against Leipzig and Borussia Mönchengladbach, respectively.

Arsenal is set to become the fourth English team to change venue plans. Benfica is unlikely to be able to host the Europa League game in Lisbon next week.

It is unclear if English teams will be able to host games in the weeks ahead as an aggressively transmissible COVID-19 variant spreads in the country.

___

    OTTAWA — Oilers forward Zack Kassian, who left the ice after a fight Monday, has been ruled out of Tuesday's rematch with the Senators with more time on the sidelines expected. "I think it's going to be a week to week thing for him," Edmonton coach Dave Tippett told reporters Tuesday morning. "They're doing some more evaluations," he added without elaborating. Ottawa coach D.J. Smith, meanwhile, said defenceman Erik Brannstrom will be out seven to 10 days after suffering an undisclosed injury Monday. Kassian, who had been urged by Tippett to be more engaged in games, did not return after an early fight with Ottawa's Erik Gudbranson. The six-foot-three 211-pounder saw just 33 seconds of ice time in the teams' third meeting in eight days. His bout with Gudbranson bout came in the first two minutes of the game, two seconds after Ottawa's Austin Watson and Edmonton's Jujhar Khaira dropped the gloves. "it's an unfortunate injury," said Tippett. "You can get hurt with by a shot, you can get hurt in a fight. Injuries happen in hockey. Always, all different ways, not just fighting." Ottawa (2-10-1) and Edmonton (7-7-0) play again Tuesday at the Canadian Tire Centre. "I thought our group played well (Monday) night. We're going to have to back it up again tonight," said Tippett. Defenceman Ethan Bear, who has not played since Jan. 30, remains out and is listed day-to-day, according to Tippett. While veteran goaltender Mike Smith impressed in his season debut Monday after an injury absence, Tippett said he will be rested Tuesday in favour of Mikko Koskinen, who has played 12 games already this season. Brannstrom will be replaced by Christian Wolanin in the Ottawa lineup. Smith thought the injury occurred when Brannstrom was hit hard behind the goal by Josh Archibald. "He played through it for the game and did a good job battling for us. But after sleeping and getting up this morning, (he) wasn't nearly as good," said Smith. The defenceman is expected to be out seven to 10 days. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2021 The Canadian Press

  • Inside the Canadian women's basketball team's virtual training camp

    It was exactly 367 days ago when Canada's women's basketball team qualified for Tokyo 2020. Fast-forward to today, and the team is coming off a week-long virtual training camp, unable to meet in person due to the pandemic that forced the one-year postponement of the Olympics. "That was sort of like the last big thing before the wheels fell off, and you think back to your mindset and just how everything felt at that point in time in Belgium: living the life, competing, playing against the best in the world, winning games, qualifying for [the] Tokyo Olympics, doing it all together. We were on top of the world," head coach Lisa Thomaidis said of the Olympic qualifying tournament played last February. "And then, you know, a few short weeks later, just how everything came crashing down." Training camp kicked off first thing Monday with words from Canadian chef de mission Marnie McBean, who reassured the team that Tokyo 2020 would indeed be going ahead in 2021. McBean advised the team to block out reports that may arise in the coming months, such as the single-source story from the Times of London in late January that claimed the Japanese government had concluded to cancel the 2021 Games. "It was good timing because it had come out [two] week[s] prior to us getting together. And so for her to come on the Monday morning and just be kind of like, 'OK, this is what's really happening,' it was good just to kind of get rid of the elephant in the room," Thomaidis said. McBean's insistence set the tone for a week of daily two-hour meetings covering everything from team vision to Olympic logistics to Tokyo heat. "[We] went through a lot of envisioning and projecting what it's going to be like in Tokyo, the conditions, the living arrangements, our competition schedule or training schedule leading into it," Thomaidis said. Those exercises helped put players' minds at ease about attending the Olympics during a pandemic — not that there was much hesitance after already waiting this long to compete. Forward Ruth Hamblin said it was important to hear assurance from McBean when she sees so much negativity surrounding the Olympics every day on Twitter. "I feel like this meeting just kind of solidified what we have as a team and our system and our momentum. It's going to be different, but it's still an Olympics. I think that that doesn't change. And if anything, it's more than ever because the world needs some positivity," said Hamblin, who currently plays in Poland. Social activity welcomed With questions surrounding the Olympics sorted, Thomaidis began instilling some of the team's on-court systems. It's tough to implement anything too complicated over Zoom, but some base principles helped sharpen how the team will attempt Canada's first-ever Olympic women's basketball medal. After so much time apart, the social aspect of the week was also welcome to both coach and players alike. Some meetings included games with quiz software Kahoot, and another ice-breaker matching Emojis to different players kicked off each day's festivities. "It's just good old times, like the familiarity with these people because we spent so much time together. It's really good to just hang out with them," Hamblin said. "I think more than anything, it was just that the energy that they came to the meetings with was pretty cool. People are tuning in from all around the world," Thomaidis reiterated. The team will continue to meet regularly over Zoom, likely every three or four weeks with frequency increasing as the Olympics approach. Next opportunity to meet in May While some other teams, including the U.S., were able to meet in person during the international window, Canada was stuck online with players dispersed throughout the U.S., France, Italy, Belgium, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey and Germany. Forward Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe, who plays for Lyon in France, thinks that could work in Canada's favour. "I don't think anyone expects us to get together two hours every day and watch film together and have a virtual reality. And I'm just really happy that we're doing these things that can gain us a competitive edge over some of the other countries," she said. Canada's next opportunity to meet in person is in May, when the team hopes to hold training camp in Edmonton ahead of the FIBA AmeriCup in June. Overseas pro leagues will be done by then, meaning the logistics of gathering could be simplified. Then again, planning in a pandemic is fluid. "I think it's going to be one of the strangest Olympics ever," Hamblin said. "And our ability to adapt to unforeseen circumstances is going to be a key to our success." A basketball team going over a year without practice ahead of its biggest tournament certainly qualifies as strange. But from all corners of the world, Team Canada appears to be adjusting well. And after the long period of inactivity, that competitive fire only burns brighter. "We're a basketball team, we just want to go and compete. I think everyone's just finally looking forward to that. So, yeah, definitely some excitement building," Thomaidis said.

  • Call it a career: MLB ump Winters opted out in '20, now done

    After more than three decades of hard work as a big league umpire, Mike Winters is ready to loaf. Consider it a retirement benefit, in fact. “I’ve had time to take a cooking class and I’ve been baking sourdough bread,” he said over the weekend. “I’ve made a couple of loaves so far. They’re not perfect yet. A bit of a doorstop. But I’m getting there.” One of 12 umps to opt out during the pandemic-shortened season, the 62-year-old Winters has made it official. He’s off to other endeavours, be it visiting the Far East, checking out the Westminster dog show or polishing his culinary skills. A full plate on deck. And an impressive ledger in the books — 3,810 games in the regular season over 32 years, plus four World Series assignments and four All-Star Games. Saw a lot, too: He was on the field for the 3,000th hits by Tony Gwynn and Cal Ripken Jr., along with Mark McGwire’s then-record 62nd home run, and behind the plate for a no-hitter by Kevin Gross. “I gave it a good go. I’m very excited about the next step,” he told The Associated Press from his home in the San Diego area, adding, “I think I’ve got a few guys in my age range who are jealous.” No official word yet on whether any other umpires will follow his path in 2021. Joe West, who worked last year, is 68 and set this season to pass Bill Klem’s all-time record of 5,375 games. Gerry Davis, one of eight crew chiefs who opted out last year, also turns 68 this month. A crew chief since 2011, Winters actually put in his retirement papers last year, effective at the end of the season. He worked spring training games in Arizona before coronavirus concerns shut down baseball in mid-March, and opening day was delayed until late July. The reworked schedule gave Winters a chance to reconsider, but he already was looking ahead to days off the diamond. “The break gave me a good window into the future, and I liked the view,” he said. “I love the game, but it’s time to do other things.” Durable and dependable, Winters called his first major league game as a minor league fill-in during the summer of 1988. Barry Bonds led off for Pittsburgh that night at Dodger Stadium; the next inning, positioned at third base, Winters found himself embroiled in his first beef. “There was a little tangle on a force play and Tommy Lasorda came out. It was a test for a rookie umpire. I knew it was coming — we all did. Everybody in the park knew it was my first day.” The next year, by the way, Lasorda became Winters’ first ejection, tossed for arguing balls and strikes. Promoted to the National League staff in 1990, Winters thumbed 108 guys in all. “Hmm, more than I thought,” he said. “I thought it was 105.” He had a notable scrap with volatile Milton Bradley in 2007, and was docked the last few games of the season for his actions. That was one of the few years Winters didn’t work the playoffs, as he called 103 post-season games. Instead, he and wife Ali both ran the New York City Marathon that November. Over the years, Winters and his wife voyaged all over the world, with the hike up Machu Picchu in Peru and a Major League Baseball tour to Japan among their favourite trips. They’d like to do some more exploring, when it’s safe. Somewhere down the line, Winters might like to help out in his longtime field, perhaps in training or consulting. He started as a professional ump in 1982 and can still recall those early days in the low-level Northwest League. “I think back then, I wasn’t hoping for a chance at anything except hoping to get a job and maybe work a World Series,” he said. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Ben Walker, The Associated Press