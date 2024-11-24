Man United draw up three man shortlist as they prepare for Ruben Amorim’s first signing

Manchester United are ready to enter the transfer market to support new manager Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils are looking to sign a new left-wing back after both their current left-sided defenders Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw are out with fitness issues and their long term future under the new manager remains uncertain.

The Premier League giants have played either Diogo Dalot or Noussair Mazraoui in that position, who are both right-backs.

In order to strengthen the squad and allow the manager a strong left-wing back for his favoured 3-4-3 formation, they have drawn up a three man shortlist as they look for Amorim’s first signing at the club.

According to the Express, the three players that Man United are monitoring are Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez and Benfica’s Alvaro Fernandez.

To sign Davies, they will face competition from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window next year.

The Canadian international is set to become a free agent and interest in his services is going to be high.

Bournemouth’s Kerkez has admirers across the Premier League with Liverpool also reportedly interested in signing the young left-back who has been a consistent performer for Andoni Iraola’s side.

The Red Devils are also monitoring former academy player Alvaro Fernandez Carreras, who they sold to Benfica last summer but the club have a buy-back clause for him which increases the possibility of a future transfer.

Man United need a reliable presence on the left side of defense

It is a position that Man United are desperately looking to strengthen since Shaw and Malacia both have struggled with their fitness and the new manager believes that he needs a reliable presence on the left-wing back position.

Most of the other positions in the team are sorted and if the club can provide Amorim a new left-wing back, they can build a competitive team under the new manager.

The arrival of the Portuguese manager has seen the Red Devils being linked with Sporting defender Ousmane Diomande while the likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen have been linked with an exit from the club.