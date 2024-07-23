Man United have “discussed a move internally” for Ivan Toney



Joshua Zirkzee has not yet kicked a ball for Manchester United yet, but his place in the team could be under threat.

The 23 year old striker joined the Red Devils from Bologna this summer to great fanfare, providing much-needed support for, and contrast to, Rasmus Hojlund in the number 9 position.

Whilst having two recognised centre forwards is obviously better than one, an injury to either could leave United in the same situation that they spent much of last season, with one man having to hold the position down single handedly for match after match.

With the new format Europa League promising – or threatening – to add up to 17 games on United’s already busy calendar, it would be ideal if the club could also count on a third option.

There are no obvious breakthrough stars in the academy – the promising Ethan Wheatley does not look ready yet, so if money can be found, another purchase or a loan will likely be sought.

According to The Athletic, one option being considered at Old Trafford is that of Brentford and England striker, Ivan Toney.

The outlet reports that “Manchester United have discussed a move for him internally” and reporter Adam Leventhal believes that a battle to sign the proven Premier League goalscorer could kick off at any moment.

Leventhal claims that “While Brentford do not need to sell the striker, the 28-year-old’s contract expires next summer. Rather than leave on a free transfer in 11 months, Brentford would prefer to sell Toney this summer for what they regard as fair market value.”

The Bees have already signed Toney’s potential replacement, Igor Thiago, who scored a brace on his debut in a friendly this week.

“Sources, who remain anonymous to protect relationships, close to the player [Toney] also regard this as a possible calm before the storm,” Leventhal concludes.

It was reported a few days ago that the London club have slashed their asking price for Toney from £80 million to £50 million. It is not an unreasonable amount for the 28 year old, but it could be too much for United given their struggles to stay within the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

However, if indeed the Bees do not need to sell him to maintain their own solvency, they might be happy to consider a deal spread out over a number of years, which would give United some breathing space and pave the way for what could be an excellent piece of business.



