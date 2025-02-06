Man United confirms cruciate ligament injury for Lisandro Martinez

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has sustained a cruciate ligament injury, the club said on Thursday.

The Argentina international was carried off on a stretcher in United's 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace in the Premier League last Sunday.

“Assessment of the injury is ongoing to determine the appropriate course of treatment and the timescale for his rehabilitation,” United said.

“Everyone at Manchester United wishes Lisandro Martinez strength for a successful recovery and we will be supporting him every step of the way.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

The Associated Press