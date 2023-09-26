Man United get belated season lift-off thanks to midfield duo in unexpected roles

(AFP via Getty Images)

A Casemiro header helped secure Manchester United the first silverware of Erik ten Hag’s reign and a Casemiro header brought a successful start to their defence of the Carabao Cup. If much else has changed since a heady day at Wembley in February, when Casemiro opened the scoring against Newcastle, his presence on the scoresheet has become an increasingly regular occurrence.

Cruising past Crystal Palace has rendered this a restorative few days for United, with three straight defeats followed by consecutive wins with clean sheets. Casemiro’s goal was sandwiched by a first of the campaign each for Alejandro Garnacho and Anthony Martial, with the Frenchman finishing from the Brazilian’s cross.

If Casemiro has been struggled with his defensive duties at times this season, his attacking efforts have arguably increased. His status as the unlikely top scorer was cemented. If that is partly the product of his late brace against Bayern Munich, as well as Marcus Rashford’s slow start to the campaign and the injury that delayed Rasmus Hojlund’s debut, it is part of a broader theme.

Casemiro has found both goals and red cards easier to come by at Old Trafford. An 11th strike in 59 outings for United means his goal-per-game ratio for them is almost double what it is for either Real Madrid or Brazil. It will nevertheless be a problem if, further into the season, he is still United’s most prolific player. But on that rarest of occasions – when Bruno Fernandes, who started 58 of 62 matches last season, was given a night off and, after Raphael Varane went off, Casemiro ended up with the armband – he provided the productivity more associated with the new captain.

He rose above Jeffrey Schlupp to head in Mason Mount’s corner and then delivered a deep cross that Martial met on the half-volley to put United three ahead. The Frenchman is very much an understudy now, with Rashford saved for the Premier League rematch with Palace at the weekend and Hojlund limited to a late cameo.

Story continues

But some of the more intriguing elements concerned the newcomers and the returning. Mount belonged in both categories: sidelined for a month after two dispiriting starts, the summer signing’s contribution was curtailed after 45 minutes.

But he was influential and excellent, belatedly looking at home in a United shirt.

Mount had a role in both first-half goals; fit to feature for the first time since the Tottenham defeat, his conversion into a No 8 continuing, he showed his passing range with a cross-field ball in the build-up to Garnacho’s opener, which was tucked in from Diogo Dalot’s cutback. He had a more direct part in the second, with the corner Casemiro headed in. It was Mount’s first assist for United and if he is less likely to be afforded set-piece duties when Christian Eriksen and Fernandes are on the pitch, it was an indication of what he can offer. There was a brightness, an intelligence that boded well.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

For Harry Maguire, meanwhile, a first start of the season came in a role Ten Hag has been reluctant to deploy him, as a left-sided centre-back. For Sofyan Amrabat, a full United debut came in the unfamiliar position of left-back, at least until Victor Lindelof took over there for the second half.

Behind each, Andre Onana had a quiet night; otherwise a spectator, he made two stops to deny Jean-Philippe Mateta and clinch his second successive shutout after his nightmare in Munich. Ten Hag decided not to give Altay Bayindir a debut but three goalkeepers who have been on United’s books nevertheless took the field.

Dean Henderson’s Palace debut and first return to Old Trafford proved a shortlived affair, the £20m signing hobbling off after 18 minutes in which he did not have to field a shot. Palace’s other former United keeper, Sam Johnstone, was instead beaten before he touched the ball. He later made a terrific save to deny the substitute Jonny Evans his first United goal since 2014. By then, with progress assured, Dan Gore was on for his United bow, on the 16th anniversary of Evans’ first appearance.

It was suitably comfortable by then, United delivering the kind of emphatic display which had eluded them this season. They were aided by the docility of the visitors. Palace represented ideal opposition: lacking strength in depth, the teamsheet showed the Premier League is Roy Hodgson’s priority. Their cup runs have been few and far between n recent seasons whereas Ten Hag tends to place more of am emphasis on such games.

It was an attitude that took him to Wembley last season. But while Casemiro has won far grander trophies, the Champions League specialist is showing a growing liking for the Carabao Cup.